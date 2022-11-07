U.S. looks to companies to fund more of energy transition at COP27

COP27 climate summit in Egypt
Valerie Volcovici and Sarah McFarlane
·2 min read

By Valerie Volcovici and Sarah McFarlane

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - The United States wants businesses to pay countries to stop burning coal via carbon markets, in a proposal it will announce at the United Nations climate conference this week, people familiar with the matter said.

The initiative, expected to launch on Wednesday at the COP27 Summit in Egypt, proposes that companies buy carbon credits and the proceeds be used to fund renewable energy projects in countries seeking to replace fossil fuels such as coal, the people said.

Top U.S. climate diplomat John Kerry has been canvassing companies in sectors including banking, consumer goods, shipping and aviation on the proposal, the people said. The idea is that companies would participate voluntarily.

The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Voluntary carbon markets are expanding rapidly, whereby credits are generated by activities including tree planting and solar power projects, although concerns persist about these credits being outside regulated markets. The voluntary market was valued at around $2 billion in 2021, almost quadruple the previous year, according to data provider Ecosystems Marketplace.

One incentive for a company to participate in the proposed scheme is that it could help reduce its own emissions balance sheet, assuming the company has operations in a country that is phasing out coal. Companies do not necessarily have big operations that they need to decarbonize in countries looking at transition deals such as Indonesia and Senegal, however.

Fossil fuel producers are excluded from participating in the proposed scheme, the people said, although the industry has been one of the largest users of carbon markets to date.

"Crediting of energy transition in a country is an interesting concept but some of the restrictions on participation need to be worked on if it is going to have any scale," said Dirk Forrister, chief executive of the International Emissions Trading Association.

"Right now, the idea is it should be narrowly applied to be bought by non-fossil fuel companies like tech companies and banks, which would restrict private sector demand."

(Additional reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Mark Potter)

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Latest: Kyiv Takes Over Five Companies in War Effort

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s authorities took over on a temporary basis five companies, including oil producer Ukrnafta PJSC and engine maker Motor Sich PJSC, to help with the war effort.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysCOP27 Latest: Germany’s Scholz Accused of ‘Energy Colonialism’Elon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Che

  • Fed Hikes Rates 75 Basis Points for Fourth Time — What Does the Historic Move Mean for You?

    As was expected and in a sign that there will be no pivot for the time being, the Federal Reserve unanimously said it will raise interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point rate. This is...

  • Blue Apron stock tanks following wider-than-expected earnings loss

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Brad Smith discuss third-quarter earnings and the stock's performance since its IPO.

  • Jerome Powell Dashed Hopes of the Fed Pivoting Right Away, but It Still Might Happen

    At the Federal Reserve's recent meeting, Powell said interest rates might go higher than expected.

  • Global economic slowdown, Russia-Ukraine war cloud ambitions for COP27

    Climate ambitions at Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh are expected to be much more subdued as COP 27 kicks off its two-week long event with a prolonged war in Europe and fears about a global economic downturn testing the resolve of the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitters and their commitment to climate action.

  • Loss and damage: Who is responsible when climate change harms the world's poorest countries?

    Extreme flooding in Pakistan in 2022 affected 33 million people. Akram Shahid/AFP via Getty ImagesYou may be hearing the phrase “loss and damage” in the coming weeks as government leaders meet in Egypt for the 2022 U.N. Climate Change Conference. It refers to the costs, both economic and physical, that developing countries are facing from climate change impacts. Many of the world’s most climate-vulnerable countries have done little to cause climate change, yet they are experiencing extreme heat

  • Costco stock falls on Wells Fargo downgrade

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Brad Smith explain why Wells Fargo downgraded Costco stock to Equal Weight.

  • Trump-Tied SPAC Gains as Investors Leap at Presidential Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors snapped up shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp., the blank-check firm set to merge with Donald Trump’s social media company, after the former president hinted at plans to make another bid for the White House.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysCOP27 Latest: Germany’s Scholz Accused of ‘Energy Colonia

  • "Live up to your climate promises," UK PM will say

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will on Monday use a speech at the United Nations climate summit in Egypt to tell world leaders to deliver on their promises to tackle global warming. Sunak, who became prime minister late last month, had initially said he would be too busy coming up with a plan to fix Britain's economy to attend the COP27 summit, drawing criticism from political opponents and campaigners.

  • COP27 Latest: Germany’s Scholz Accused of ‘Energy Colonialism’

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s dash for gas in Africa looks likely to become a heated issue at this year’s climate change talks in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysCOP27 Latest: Germany’s Scholz Accused of ‘Energy Colonialism’Elon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second Week“We won’t accept e

  • Fed ‘Hasn’t Accomplished Anything’ on Labor Market, Dudley Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve “hasn’t accomplished anything” in loosening the US labor market even after four consecutive 75-basis-point hikes, former New York Fed President Bill Dudley said.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysCOP27 Latest: Germany’s Scholz Accused of ‘Energy Colonialism’Elon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job C

  • 5 Things That Make Americans Feel Financially Happy

    Many Americans don't feel financially confident. In fact, a recent study found that you'd need to earn around $128,000 to have financial confidence.

  • Seniors Are Using This Plan to Up Their Retirement Income

    Many adults approaching retirement age have little to no retirement savings. In fact, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said that almost 50% of households headed by someone aged 55 and older had no retirement savings in 2016. And as the retirement age … Continue reading → The post Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 100-Year-Old Community Forced To Move As Caribbean Island Sinks

    Residents of Gardi Sugdub are the first to be moved by the government to the Panama mainland as the sea rises, but several other communities will soon be impacted.

  • Recycling breakthrough could eliminate billions of tons of plastic from landfills

    Right now, once plastic hits a landfill it could take hundreds of years to break down.

  • Nicole forms - strong onshore flow to increase through the week

    Northeast Florida braces for a late season tropical disturbance as Subtropical Storm Nicole. Gusty winds, heavy rain bands, and isolated severe weather is possible by mid-to-late week.

  • Why a named subtropical storm in the Atlantic worries forecasters

    Although Nicole is currently a subtropical storm in the Atlantic it still carries the risk of coastal flooding, tropical storm-force winds and heavy rainfall for much of the southeastern U.S. coast including eastern Florida, and portions of the Bahamas this week.

  • Forecasters issued a hurricane watch and a storm surge watch for the east Florida coast

    Here’s the latest on Subtropical Storm Nicole

  • Subtropical Storm Nicole: See spaghetti models, path and storm activity for Florida

    Florida is in the forecast path of Subtropical Storm Nicole. Use these maps to track the storm's path and spaghetti models.

  • Social Security Raises Work Credit Amount to $1,640 — How It Could Impact Your Retirement Benefits

    The Social Security Administration has announced changes for 2023, including the value of one work credit rising from $1,510 to $1,640. See: What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 62?More:...