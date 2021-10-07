U.S. Loosens China Grip on $46 Billion Lithium-Battery Industry

Yvonne Yue Li
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is narrowing the gap on China’s dominance of the $46 billion lithium-ion battery industry thanks to investments from Tesla Inc. and the Biden administration’s policy push to drive growth of electric vehicles.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The U.S. rose to second spot in BloombergNEF’s global lithium-ion battery supply chain ranking for both this year and a 2026 projection, the energy data and analysis firm said in a Thursday report. The nation was sixth for 2020 in last year’s inaugural ranking. The U.S. has the second-largest EV market globally, after China, and Tesla and Asian cell makers are making “significant” investments in the country as government policies help establish a domestic battery supply chain.

“The U.S. has many of the ingredients needed to foster a domestic lithium-ion battery value chain,” James Frith, BNEF’s head of energy storage, said in the report. “Now that there is policy support in place, we are seeing a coordinated effort from companies across the supply chain to anchor more value within the country.”

China still continues to dominate the ranking due to continued investment and strong local and domestic demand for its lithium-ion batteries. The Asian nation hosts 80% of all battery cell manufacturing capacity today, with capacity expected to more than double, enough for more than 20 million electric vehicles, in the next five years, the report said.

Yet, as governments worldwide recognize the strategic importance of the battery industry, local supply chains are emerging to challenge China’s dominance. European countries are climbing the rankings as passenger EV sales steadily grow. While European nations are ranked individually in the report, the ability for tariff-free trade in Europe means that as a continent its battery demand is second only to China. If ranking Europe as a whole, it comes in first for both 2021 and 2026 rankings.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lithium Prices Are Soaring, Sparking More Deals for Key Battery Metal

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium is having a moment -- and record prices won’t deter the flurry of deals for the key battery metal.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoA number of acquisitions of lithium miners have bee

  • Oil Rises After U.S. Signaled No Plans to Tap Crude Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rebounded after the U.S. Energy Department said it has no plans “at this time” to tap into the nation’s oil reserves to help quell rising gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseClimate Scientists Created a SWAT Team for Weather Disas

  • Tesla Is on a Path to $400 Billion in Sales. Thank GM.

    General Motors wants to be selling $90 billion of EVs annually by 2030. If it hits that goal, then Tesla should be an enormous company, too.

  • For Longer-Range EVs, a Cousin of Silicon Makes a Material Difference

    The global auto industry is investing billions of dollars in chips made of silicon carbide, a more robust cousin of Silicon Valley’s namesake element that companies believe can help them build high-performance EVs.

  • Billionaire Peter Thiel's Palantir pops — 3 more of his ideas that could soar next

    Pay attention. These three Thiel stocks can surge at any moment.

  • Alibaba higher as Biden, Xi plan to meet by year's end, Tilray and Levi shares up after earnings

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why shares of these two old automakers are on fire

    The trade over the past month has been to bet on two of the oldest automakers in the game. Here's why.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    September is behind us, fall is here, and we’re well into the swing of Q4. Later this month, we’ll get a better picture of market conditions when the Q3 earnings start coming out. In the meantime, however, there’s some cause for caution in the air. David Kostin, chief US equity strategist for Goldman Sachs, lays out the reasons for that caution in a list of risks that are putting some headwinds into play. First, he sees the continuing supply chain bottlenecks; second are rising oil prices, a sig

  • Coal Stocks Stage A Ghoulish Rally Amid Growing Energy Crises In Europe, China And India

    Dominating this year's gains among industry groups, coal stocks are outpacing the overall market by an order of magnitude.

  • Don't rule out an energy crisis: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman is out with a warning that it could get worse before it gets better in the energy sector.

  • Lucid Diagnostics sets IPO terms, valuing the medical diagnostics company at up to $592 million

    Lucid Diagnostics Inc. has set terms for its initial public offering, in which the New York-based medical diagnostics technology company focused on gastroesophageal reflux disease is looking to raise up to $80 million. The company is offering 5.0 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $14 and $16 a share. The expected pricing could value the company at up to $591.9 million. The stock is expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "LUCD." Cantor and Canaccord Gen

  • With SPAC deal done, Triangle science company hits public markets

    A clinical research organization is the latest Triangle firm to go public after merging with a special purpose acquisition company.

  • CA Drought: EBMUD Plan Uses Sacramento River To Solve Water Supply Shortage

    East Bay residents may notice a difference in the taste of their tap water soon. Wilson Walker reports on EBMUD's plan to use the Sacramento River to solve the water shortage during the current drought.

  • Ukrainian airline ditches skirts and heels for loose suits and sneakers

    Alexandrina Denysenko, a senior flight attendant with seven years of experience, says she sometimes does not get a spare minute to sit down during a flight and dreams of resting her swollen legs after spending hours wearing heels. SkyUp Airlines, the privately-owned Ukrainian carrier that employs Denysenko, decided to put an end to heels and pencil skirts after collecting feedback from flight attendants about their uniform. The new SkyUp uniform for women now includes white Nike sneakers and a loose orange suit with trousers and a silk scarf, both made by Ukrainian brands.

  • GM and GE Are Working Together to Build EV Magnets. Tesla Beware.

    In a surprising turn, General Motors and General Electric will collaborate on procuring materials for magnets needed to produce the electric motors for EVs.

  • Kellogg's U.S. cereal plant workers go on strike

    About 1,400 Kellogg Co cereal plant employees went on a strike on Tuesday, hoping to get the packaged foods maker to negotiate what a labor union called a "fair contract" for the workers. The Froot Loops cereal maker has been negotiating the payment and benefits terms of a new contract - the existing one expired at midnight on Monday - with union workers for a while now. Kellogg has demanded that workers give up quality health care, retirement benefits, and holiday and vacation pay, said Anthony Shelton, president of Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union.

  • Tazah gets pre-seed funding to make Pakistan's agriculture sector more bountiful

    The founders of Tazah Technologies, a B2B agriculture marketplace in Pakistan, met while serving leadership roles at Uber subsidiary Careem. Abrar Bajwa and Mohsin Zaka bonded during long working hours as the platform dealt with COVID-19’s impact. When asked how they got from ride-hailing to agritech, Bajwa told TechCrunch that the two grew up in farming communities.

  • These 'stocks have been forgotten': research note

    Concerns over commodities inflation and slowing consumption by shoppers has led to consumer staples stocks really being out of favor among investors right now.

  • ECB’s Stournaras Reckons Investor Rate-Hike Bets Are Unwarranted

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Left-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeInvestors shouldn’t expect premature interest-rate increases from the European Central Bank as it plots its exit from pandemic stimulus, Governing Council member Yannis

  • Square Surges After Upgrade. Analysts See Its Cash App as an Emerging Leader.

    Square stock surged Thursday, after investment bank Jefferies assumed coverage of the payments group, rating the stock a buy and making a case for the share price to rise 25%. Shares in the company, founded by Twitter (TWTR) co-founder Jack Dorsey, have gained 8.2% so far this year. Analysts at Jefferies, led by Trevor Williams, assumed coverage of Square with a rating of buy, from hold, raising their price target on the stock from $265 to $300.