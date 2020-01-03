The U.S. Lost a (Fictional) War With Iran 18 Years Ago

From Popular Mechanics

In 2002, the Pentagon ran a free-form exercise code-named Millennium Challenge.



The exercise was designed to test U.S. tactics against a modern foe based on Iran.

The “Red Team,” led by a retired Marine Corps general, repeatedly beat U.S. forces by using unorthodox tactics.

As the world reacts to U.S. military’s killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, many experts are predicting Iran will treat the incident as an act of war. Luckily, in 2002 the Pentagon ran an expensive wargame designed to simulate what a war with Iran would be like—and the U.S. lost heavily.

The exercise was a reminder that opponents like Iran will eke out any possible advantage they can against larger, more heavily armed U.S. forces, and that assuming enemy forces will do what U.S. forces think they will—and not what will give them the best advantage—is a serious mistake.

Millennium Challenge was a congressionally-mandated exercise designed to test new experimental concepts in warfare. The scenario was that the Blue Force, the U.S. military, was invading a smaller, yet scrappy Middle Eastern country (Iran), in a time frame set five years in the future, or 2007. A rogue commander within the Red force country initiated hostilities against his neighbors, leading to his invasion of disputed islands in the region. Blue Force’s goal was to reopen shipping lanes, neutralize Red’s weapons of mass destruction, and liberate the territory conquered by Red.

The Pentagon asked retired Marine Corps general Paul Van Riper to return to command Red forces, as Van Riper was known as a maverick with a reputation for unorthodox thinking. He was seen as a good fit for Red/Iran, which would seek to maximize every bit of capability it had to repel the American attack.

Faced with imminent attack, Van Riper decided to go on the offensive as soon as U.S. forces were in range. The Bush Administration had recently announced its doctrine of “pre-emption,” meaning the U.S. would strike first before threats grew too serious. Van Riper was reasonably sure then as two aircraft carriers, six amphibious ships, and their combined escorts bore down on him that war was likely. Van Riper decided to attack first, to “pre-empt the pre-empters.” As War on the Rocks explained:

Once U.S. forces were within range, Van Riper’s forces unleashed a barrage of missiles from ground-based launchers, commercial ships, and planes flying low and without radio communications to reduce their radar signature. Simultaneously, swarms of speedboats loaded with explosives launched kamikaze attacks. The carrier battle group’s Aegis radar system—which tracks and attempts to intercept incoming missiles—was quickly overwhelmed, and 19 U.S. ships were sunk, including the carrier, several cruisers, and five amphibious ships. “The whole thing was over in five, maybe ten minutes,” Van Riper said.

The problem? U.S. forces had expected Van Riper to sit back and come under attack, and then to launch a counterattack with his surviving forces, which could be easily brushed aside. Van Riper, who actually wanted to win the exercise, refused to sit on his hands and let the Americans attack first.

