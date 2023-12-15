U-M Center for Innovation has long-awaited groundbreaking in Detroit

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined megadeveloper Stephen Ross and other civic and business leaders for a ceremonial groundbreaking Thursday for a long-awaited academic research center in downtown Detroit known as the University of Michigan Center for Innovation.

The $250 million U-M academic building, expected to take about 2½ years to construct, will be where students can work on university graduate degrees in areas such as robotics, computer engineering, entrepreneurship and sustainability. It also will house job training and certificate programs for the metro Detroit workforce and local nonuniversity students.

University officials, including U-M President Santa Ono, said they anticipate the center becoming a catalyst for job creation, innovation and economic development in Detroit and across the state.

From left to right: Christopher Ilitch, Mayor Mike Duggan, Santa Ono, Stephen Ross, and Mary Sheffield hold a shovel during the groundbreaking event for the University of Michigan Center for Innovation in Detroit on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

“Today will be a day that will have a great legacy for this great state and this great city,” Ono said during the late afternoon event, held inside a large event tent.

The 200,000-square-foot center, or UMCI, is being built on land behind the Fox Theatre on what is now surface parking lots. The Ilitch organization previously owned the land and donated it for the project.

Ross, a Detroit native who started New York-based development firm The Related Cos., has been pushing to build the UMCI for about five years. He is donating $100 million for the UMCI; an additional $100 million is coming from the state and U-M is fundraising for $50 million more.

Originally known as the "Detroit Center for Innovation," the project was initially proposed for the site of the scrubbed Wayne County Jail project off Gratiot at the entrance to downtown.

It was first announced in 2019 as a joint development involving Ross' The Related Cos. and Dan Gilbert's Bedrock real estate firm. But the Gilbert-Ross collaboration dissolved for unspecified reasons in 2021. And the new UMCI location — and new Ilitch organization partnership — was announced in December 2021.

Several speakers at Thursday's groundbreaking remarked on the length of time it took to get to the project underway.

Geoff Chatas, Mayor Mike Duggan and University of Michigan President Santa Ono clap for Stephen Ross, the chairman and founder of Related Companies, as he speaks to community and media members during the groundbreaking event for the University of Michigan Center for Innovation in Detroit on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

“I never thought it would take so long for us from having the announcement that we would do this, to having a groundbreaking," Ross said. "It’s been the longest, maybe in my career."

He added, "It’s probably one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done — and really something that’s impactful.”

Ross also thanked Whitmer for giving her support to the project, which he said was crucial for it securing a $100 million earmark in the state budget.

"With her support, we knew then that we had a project," Ross said. "Then it was a question of convincing people — the Regents — that this made sense.”

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan noted how U-M was founded in Detroit in 1817 before leaving the city for Ann Arbor more than two decades later.

“Now the University of Michigan is back home — and we couldn't be happier," he said.

Mayor Mike Duggan smiles as he sits in front of media and community members during the groundbreaking event for the University of Michigan Center for Innovation in Detroit on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

Speaking with reporters, Ono said the university has yet to determine how many students would enroll in the UMCI once it opens.

Although it was once estimated that up to 1,000 students would be enrolled by the center's third year of operation, according to U-M Provost Laurie McCauley, that earlier figure is no longer definite.

More: With U-M innovation center construction near, no date is set for $1.5B District Detroit

She noted how the UMCI's inaugural director, Scott Shireman, will begin the job next month.

"We have a new director who’s starting in January. We want to make sure that he puts his imprimatur on it," McCauley said. "We definitely have a huge amount of interest.”The UMCI will be offering all-new classes and programs for U-M, McCauley said.

“These are all new programs. We are not be replicating programs that are going on in Ann Arbor," she said. "They are going to focus on interdisciplinarity and on aspects that are really new, cutting-edge programs.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer smiles as she listens to a speaker during the groundbreaking event for the University of Michigan Center for Innovation in Detroit on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

The UMCI is a separate but related project to the future $1.5 billion District Detroit development being codeveloped by Related Cos. and the Ilitch organization's Olympia Development of Michigan.

District Detroit calls for 10 new buildings or building rehabs in and around downtown. The UMCI was envisioned as generating some of the anticipated future demand for that large development's office space and housing.

Of the 10 District Detroit buildings, two would be part of the UMCI block: a new 18-story residential tower at 2205 Cass, and an adaptive reuse of the former Moose Lodge building, 2115 Cass, as a UMCI business incubator and coworking space.

The first District Detroit building — a 17-story office tower at 2200 Woodward, next to Comerica Park — is running several months behind its initial schedule and has yet to break ground.

Olympia Development owned the land where the UMCI is being built and donated it for the project. U-M agreed to pay Olympia $9.6 million for a nearby 1.18-acre parcel where a UMCI parking structure will go.

Contact JC Reindl: 313-222-6631 or jcreindl@freepress.com. Follow him on X @jcreindl.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: U-M Center for Innovation has long-awaited groundbreaking in Detroit