U.S. mail carrier robbed at gunpoint

Merely weeks after emerging as the apparent heir to address social media’s woes and generating over 100 million users in less than five days, Threads appears to be, well, fraying at the edges already with a recently reported 80% drop in daily active users since launch. Just recently, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that Threads would be introducing “retention hooks" to keep users on the platform after nearly half of them left in the weeks following its launch. The platform — celebrated early on for its “combination of the ridiculous, the lighthearted, and a little cringe” — has quickly become another example of the expeditious cycle by which innovation in social media operates and burns out users.