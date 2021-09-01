U.S. Manufacturing Expands at Faster Pace, Backlogs Swell

Olivia Rockeman
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. manufacturing expanded at a stronger-than-expected pace in August, reflecting faster orders and production growth as well as rising backlogs consistent with global supply chain challenges.

The Institute for Supply Management’s gauge of factory activity rose to 59.9 from 59.5 in the prior month, according to data released Wednesday. Readings above 50 indicate expansion. The median projection in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for the measure to fall to 58.5.

While the highest ISM reading for bookings in three months and firmer production highlight sustained demand, the pickup in order backlogs underscores persistent bottlenecks rattling manufacturers across the globe.

In Europe, unfilled orders climbed to a record last month, according to an IHS Markit survey, while many Asian producers were constrained by Covid-19 outbreaks.

The ISM’s index of backlogs rose to 68.2, matching the second-highest reading in data back to 1993, while the group’s measure of employment fell to 49, the lowest since November. The gauge of new orders advanced to 66.7.

“Companies and suppliers continue to struggle at unprecedented levels to meet increasing demand,” Timothy Fiore, chair of ISM’s Manufacturing Business Survey Committee, said in a statement.

“All segments of the manufacturing economy are impacted by record-long raw-materials lead times, continued shortages of critical basic materials, rising commodities prices and difficulties in transporting products,” he said.

Fifteen of the 18 manufacturing industries reported growth in August, led by furniture, computer and electronic products, and machinery.

Industry Comments

“Some factories have been impacted by Covid-19 cases. Malaysian government says factories can operate at only 60 percent of capacity.” - Computer & Electronic Products

“We continue to see extended lead times due to port delays and sea container tightness. Manufacturing capacities are impacted by a lack of workers reducing output.” - Chemical Products

“Strong sales continue, but production is limited due to supply issues with chips.” - Transportation Equipment

“Business is strong. Part shortages are our largest business constraint. We cannot fulfill orders to customers in reasonable lead times. Now booking out into 2022, and it will get worse as we hit our cyclical high demand in the fourth quarter.” - Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components

“Business is going strong, but raw material prices still under increasing price pressure. Labor is still an issue.” - Plastics & Rubber Products

“Customer order backlog continues to climb because we are unable to raise production rates due to supplier parts and manpower challenges. Continue to see price increases with key commodities, and logistics is an ongoing challenge that has no end in sight.” - Machinery

Supply chain bottlenecks for U.S. manufacturers have also been accompanied by labor constraints that have lengthened delivery times.

Manufacturers have struggled to attract and retain qualified workers, and vacancies in the sector are near a record high. The government’s monthly jobs report -- out Friday -- is forecast to show the U.S. added 25,000 manufacturing jobs in August, which would be the smallest gain since a decline in April.

The report also showed the group’s index of prices paid for materials eased to 79.4, the lowest since December but still well above pre-pandemic levels. Meantime, factory inventories rose to the highest since November 2018 after shrinking in the prior month.

The pickup in inventories reflected ongoing materials shortages. “Given the acute parts shortages, they’re building product and leaving it aside waiting for those parts to show up,” Fiore said on a call with reporters.

Meantime, the average lead time for materials used in the production process rose to 91 days in August, a record high.

Fiore also said he expects manufacturers will have to grapple with employment and parts shortages for some time given ongoing challenges with Covid-19.

(Adds quote.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. manufacturing sector edges up in August - ISM

    The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Wednesday its index of national factory activity inched up to 59.9 last month from a reading of 59.5 in July. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9% of the U.S. economy. Manufacturing is holding up even as spending is rotating back to services from goods because of vaccinations against COVID-19.

  • Bears Beware: Corporate Insiders Warming Up to Their Own Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- From stretched valuations to Federal Reserve tapering and a resurgence of Covid virus variants, there is no shortage of worries for stock investors. But anyone feeling tempted to bail might consider this: executives in charge of U.S. companies are stepping up their purchases. Corporate insiders, whose buying correctly signaled the bear-market bottom in March 2020, are not afraid of chasing the record-setting rally. More than 1,000 corporate executives and officers have snapped up

  • Manufacturers grow faster in August, ISM finds, despite delta and labor shortages

    Delta has added fresh stress on the U.S. economy, but companies face an even bigger challenge in finding the supplies and workers they need to keep pumping out goods and services. The ISM manufacturing index rose to 59.9% last month from 59.5%.

  • Stocks Are Mixed to Start September as Mixed Data Rolls In

    Chinese and Southeast Asian manufacturing growth declined in August, while factory activity remained strong in the Eurozone.

  • Oil Pares Losses After Larger-Than-Expected Crude Draw

    (Bloomberg) -- Crude pared losses after a U.S. government report showed oil inventories fell more than unexpected just before Hurricane Ida slammed into Louisiana over the weekend. Futures fell 1.2% in New York on Wednesday. Domestic crude supplies declined by 7.17 million barrels last week and gasoline supplies rose by 1.29 million barrels, according to Energy Information Administration data. The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute had reported a crude supply decline of over 4 million

  • Space Tourism Is Here: Booking a Trip to the Final Frontier

    The next era of space exploration and innovation is here — and we're all invited. A billionaire space race is underway as Blue Origin, Virgin Galactic, SpaceX, and others are testing the technology to take us to places previously visited only by highly trained astronauts. Space tourism is officially taking flight, and it might just save the Earth.

  • Mercado Libre Is Rapidly Becoming The Amazon Of Latin America

    Based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Mercado Libre is the largest provider of e-commerce services in Latin America.

  • U.S. Companies Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.U.S. companies added fewer jobs than expected in August, reflecting persistent hiring challenges and suggesting a slowdown in the labor market recovery.Businesses’ payrolls increased by 374,000 last month, after a revised 326,000 gain in July, according to ADP Research Institute data released Wednesday. The figure fell short of all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists.The weake

  • White House tackles housing shortage with plan for 100,000 affordable homes

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is taking steps to address a severe housing shortage in the United States by creating and selling 100,000 affordable homes over the next three years using existing funds, the White House said on Wednesday. The moves will focus on boosting home sales to individuals and non-profit organizations, while limiting sales to large investors, who scooped up one in six homes sold in the second quarter, according to a White House statement. Demand for housing soared early in the pandemic as Americans sought more spacious accommodations for home offices and home schooling, but a shortage of homes for sale and supply chain bottlenecks have driven housing prices sharply higher.

  • Major miners are missing energy-transition boat, industry veteran warns

    TechMet's founder and CEO Brian Menell tells Dow Jones Newswires that the world is on the verge of a massive metals supply-demand imbalance and that the major mining houses aren't doing enough to meet soaring consumption.

  • Why BioNTech's COVID Vaccine Is Blocked From the World's Biggest Market

    Less than two years ago, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) had around $30 million in total annual revenue, all of which stemmed from collaborations. BioNTech expects to rake in nearly $19 billion in sales this year from its COVID-19 vaccine. The messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine developed by BioNTech has been shipped to more than 100 countries so far, including the U.S., Canada, and throughout Europe.

  • Growth in US manufacturing up in August despite problems

    Growth in U.S. manufacturing accelerated in August despite the fact that companies were still struggling with supply chain problems. The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Wednesday that its index of manufacturing activity rose 0.4 percentage point in August to 59.9. Manufacturing had seen a slowdown in July when activity dipped to 59.5 from 60.6 in June.

  • China beats Taiwan to the punch in announcing new vaccine delivery

    BEIJING/TAIPEI (Reuters) -China beat Taiwan to the punch on Wednesday in announcing the delivery timetable for a highly politicised order of COVID-19 vaccines from BioNTech SE, saying the first 932,000 shots would arrive on the Chinese-claimed island on Thursday. Taiwan has blamed China for blocking an original order from the German firm earlier this year - charges Beijing has angrily denied. Taiwan's government subsequently allowed major Apple Inc supplier Foxconn - formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd - as well as its high profile billionaire founder Terry Gou, along with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, to negotiate on its behalf for the vaccine.

  • Increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations sparking new procedures, concern from Colorado health systems

    An increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across Colorado is prompting new concern and procedures from hospital systems statewide.

  • Corn Crashes as Hurricane Ida Devastates Busiest U.S. Export Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Corn prices in Chicago sank to a seven-week low as broken grain elevators and power outages in the U.S.’s busiest agricultural port raised concerns about grain supplies with nowhere to go.Hurricane Ida left more than 1 million homes and businesses without electricity in southern Louisiana and also shuttered export terminals in New Orleans. Food supply chains were already under severe pressure amid the pandemic, with shortages of everything from packaging to truck drivers.The U.S.

  • A third of UC nurses polled say they'd quit over vax mandate

    Despite a looming deadline to prove they've been vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs, a new survey conducted by an Ohio nurses union suggests a significant number of nurses at one local hospital would rather quit than be required to get their shots.

  • An airline is offering more than $180,000 in potential bonuses to recruit and retain pilots amid a massive shortage

    American Airlines' subsidiaries, Piedmont, Envoy, and PSA, are offering generous bonuses as pilot shortages continue to impact the industry.

  • Rattle raises $2.8M from Lightspeed and Sequoia to modernize enterprise sales stack

    This is a problem, as most employees at a mid-sized or large-sized firm spend a fourth to a third of their days on internal communication applications. Now a San Francisco-headquartered startup is attempting to build software that makes it much more convenient to engage with business services. Rattle is building a real-time and collaborative “connectivity tissue” to address the siloed nature of modern record-keeping and intelligence platforms, said Sahil Aggarwal, co-founder and chief executive of the eponymous startup, in an interview with TechCrunch.

  • Exclusive: Amazon CEO unveils 55,000 tech jobs in first hiring push under his watch

    Amazon.com Inc is planning to hire 55,000 people for corporate and technology roles globally in the coming months, Chief Executive Andy Jassy told Reuters. Jassy, in his first press interview since he ascended to Amazon’s top post in July, said the company needed more firepower to keep up with demand in retail, the cloud and advertising, among other businesses. With Amazon's annual job fair scheduled to begin Sept. 15, Jassy hopes now is a good time for recruiting.

  • China Hedge Funds Pay $300,000 to Beat Wall Street to Best Graduates

    (Bloomberg) -- When computing major Garen Zhou deferred his studies in the U.S. because of the pandemic, he applied for internships at China’s biggest internet companies.In the end, the Peking University graduate chose Ubiquant, a local hedge fund managing $8 billion of assets which is offering top college leavers like Ph.D.s annual salaries of as much as $300,000. After a year, Zhou became a permanent employee, giving up his enrollment at Johns Hopkins University.“The benefits of staying in thi