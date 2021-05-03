U.S. manufacturing sector slows in April amid supply challenges

FILE PHOTO: A worker pours hot metal at the Kirsh Foundry in Beaver Dam
Lucia Mutikani
·3 min read

By Lucia Mutikani

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturing activity grew at a slower pace in April, likely constrained by shortages of inputs amid pent-up demand unleashed by rising vaccinations and massive fiscal stimulus.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Monday its index of national factory activity fell to a reading of 60.7 last month after surging to 64.7 in March, which was the highest level since December 1983.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9% of the U.S. economy. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index edging up to 65 in April.

The White House's massive $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package and the expansion of the COVID-19 vaccination program to all adult Americans has led to a boom in demand. But the pent-up demand is pushing against supply constraints as the pandemic, now in its second year, has disrupted labor supply, leading to shortages that are boosting prices of inputs.

That has been most evident in the automobile industry, where a global semiconductor chip shortage has forced cuts in production. Ford Motor Co said last week the scarcity of chips slashed production in half in its second quarter.

Technology companies are also feeling the heat. Apple warned last week that the chip shortage could dent iPads and Mac sales by several billion dollars.

Demand for goods like motor vehicles and electronics has surged during the pandemic as Americans shunned public transportation and millions worked from home and took classes remotely. Robust consumer spending helped to lift gross domestic product growth at a 6.4% annualized rate in the first quarter.

Most economists expect double-digit GDP growth this quarter, which would position the economy to achieve growth of at least 7%, which would be the fastest since 1984. The economy contracted 3.5% in 2020, its worst performance in 74 years.

The ISM survey's measure of prices paid by manufacturers rose last month to the highest reading since July 2008.

The survey's forward-looking new orders sub-index dropped to 64.3 after racing to 68.0 in March, which was the highest reading since January 2004.

Backlogs of uncompleted work increased last month as did export orders. Manufacturers started drawing down on inventories last month to meet demand. Business warehouses are almost bare, which should keep manufacturers busy and scrambling for resources for a while.

The survey's manufacturing employment gauge fell to 55.1 after shooting up to 59.6 in March, which was the highest reading since February 2018. The index was well below the 61.5 forecast in a poll of economists, with the slowdown in hiring probably due to a scarcity of workers. Companies across many industries are struggling to find workers, even as employment is 8.4 million jobs below its peak in February 2020.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell last week acknowledged the worker shortage saying "one big factor would be schools aren't open yet, so there's still people who are at home taking care of their children, and would like to be back in the workforce, but can't be yet."

The worker shortage could hurt expectations for another month of blockbuster job growth in April. According to an early Reuters survey of economists, nonfarm payrolls likely increased by 950,000 jobs last month after rising by 916,000 in March.

The government is due to publish April's employment report on Friday.

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Recommended Stories

  • Tyson Foods, Beyond Meat face off with new plant-based burgers

    Tyson Foods Inc is launching plant-based hamburgers and sausages ahead of the summer grilling season, the company said on Monday, increasing competition for Beyond Meat as it releases an updated version of its own faux burger. Purveyors of plant-based meat are seeking to boost sales as COVID-19 vaccinations encourage more people to eat at restaurants and gather for backyard cookouts and other events. Companies like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods aim to meet consumer demands for more climate-friendly diets, but sales of some of their products have slowed more recently as the plant-based trend cools.

  • Stock outlook: 'the whole market is invited to the party, expect decent things ahead'

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Myles Udland, and Julie Hyman discuss today’s market action and outlook with Christopher Grisanti, MAI Capital Chief Equity Strategist.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks advance, Dow gains 200 points, or 0.6%

    Stock futures pointed to a sharply higher open Monday morning, with the three major indexes looking to kick off May on a high note.

  • Buffett calls SPACs 'a killer,' says they hurt Berkshire's ability to do deals

    Warren Buffett has a warning for would-be SPAC investors

  • Nio, Xpeng EV Sales Surge But Pace Slows Amid Chip Woes, Tesla Ramping Up

    A trio of EV startups reported booming year-over-year sales, but down from March's pace, as Tesla ramps up Model Y sales.

  • Pandemic and war hit tourism in Lalibela, holy Ethiopian site

    As they have done for hundreds of years on the Orthodox Easter weekend, priests wrapped in traditional white robes read the Bible by candlelight on Saturday evening in the rock-hewn churches of Lalibela in northern Ethiopia. Tens of thousands of visitors from around Ethiopia and abroad usually come to Lalibela, home to a UNESCO World Heritage site of 12th and 13th century monolithic churches, to celebrate and witness the most important holiday in the Orthodox calendar. The government declared victory at the end of that month, but since then there has been some low-level fighting in parts of that region, which borders Amhara where Lalibela is.

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Of His New Favorite Stock, Confirms Successor

    Warren Buffett was net seller of stocks in the first quarter as the market set record highs but continued to buy back Berkshire Hathaway shares.

  • Second Opinion: Want to prevent the next COVID-19? We'll need a more powerful World Health Organization

    Even before the health crisis, it was clear the WHO needed reform if it was to going to achieve the required level of cooperation needed to control pandemics.

  • A path back to a deal: US and Iran make serious headway on nuclear talks

    As two crunch dates approach, hopes of a genuine breakthrough in the Iran nuclear negotiations currently taking place in Vienna are growing, reports Borzou Daragahi

  • American Families Plan Will Raise Taxes on the Rich, but Will Small Businesses Also Get Hit?

    President Joe Biden's $1.8 trillion American Families Plan will be paid for in part by tax hikes on the wealthy, but some policy experts worry about how small businesses might also be impacted. See:...

  • Is Biden administration doing enough for India? Some accuse US, wealthy nations of 'hoarding' COVID-19 vaccines

    Biden says the US will share its COVID vaccines after all Americans have access. But this may be untenable in light of India's crisis, advocates say.

  • Justin Fields scored the highest rating ever on a mental aptitude test

    New Bears QB Justin Fields scored the highest rating ever on an aptitude test given to over 6,500 professional athletes.

  • Apple and Other Big Tech Stocks Had a Disappointing Week. 6 Reasons to Keep Buying Them.

    Alphabet, Amazon.com, Apple, Facebook, and Microsoft have been delivering blowout earnings. The trends in tech suggest more gains ahead.

  • Oil Advances With European Union Looking to Open Borders

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed as optimism over easing travel restrictions and the global economic recovery offset falling demand in India, the world’s third-biggest importer.Futures rose as much as 1.4% in New York after flipping between gains and losses earlier Monday. A European Union plan to ease restrictions for vaccinated travelers over the summer travel season is boosting sentiment. The U.S. dollar weakened, making commodities priced in the currency more attractive, while a rally across U.S. equities also supported prices.“It’s a good news, bad news scenario on the demand front, with various reopenings” offsetting surging cases elsewhere, said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC. Prices “would be considerably higher if it wasn’t for what’s going on in India and the drag that represents on the market.”U.S. benchmark crude futures have rallied more than 30% this year, but the market continues to face an uneven global demand recovery as some countries suffer from new waves of coronavirus cases. Sales of gasoline in India were the lowest in April since August, while average daily diesel sales were the lowest since October, preliminary data from officials with direct knowledge of the matter show.“Developed markets are experiencing an economic and petroleum demand recovery and global oil inventories have largely normalized,” Bank of America Global Research analysts including Francisco Blanch wrote in a weekly report. But “a full oil demand recovery will also require a healthy economic backdrop in emerging markets.”Iraq’s oil minister, Ihsan Abdul Jabbar, said crude would probably remain around $65 in the coming months. OPEC, of which Iraq is the second-biggest producer, will continue trying to keep prices “within normal averages,” he told reporters in Baghdad on Monday. “There is no concern about a drop in prices.”Traders are tracking talks between the Iran and world powers including the U.S. over the revival of a nuclear accord. A deal would potentially lead to Washington easing sanctions on Iranian crude exports, though U.S. officials said a deal isn’t close yet. The Islamic Republic has presidential elections next month, which may complicate the talks.“The market is ready for it and has been pricing it in to a certain extent,” Mike Muller, Vitol Group’s head of Asia, said Sunday on a call hosted by consultant Gulf Intelligence. “It’s a question of when this agreement takes place -- is it this month or after the elections under the next Iranian administration?”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Buffett Says Greg Abel Is His Likely Successor at Berkshire

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett said Greg Abel, Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s vice chairman of non-insurance businesses, would be his likely successor if the billionaire were to step down.The board agrees that Abel, 58, would take over if anything were to happen to the 90-year-old chief executive officer, Buffett told CNBC. Abel had been seen as the most likely candidate.Succession decisions had been a closely guarded secret at the conglomerate, even while the firm assured investors that it had a detailed plan in place. Ajit Jain, 69, was also often viewed as a potential pick given Buffett’s praise of the Berkshire vice chairman, who runs the insurance businesses. But age was a determining factor in the selection, according to Buffett.“They’re both wonderful guys,” Buffett, who has spent five decades at the helm, told CNBC. “The likelihood of someone having a 20-year runway, though, makes a real difference.”Berkshire Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, 97, made a remark at Saturday’s annual meeting that stoked speculation Abel was the chosen successor. Buffett was talking about how decentralization wouldn’t work everywhere because it requires a certain type of culture.“Yeah, but we do,” Munger said. “And Greg will keep the culture.”Abel has long been seen as the most likely candidate to replace Buffett, given his age and his wide remit overseeing all the non-insurance businesses at the conglomerate. He joined a predecessor company in 1992 and later became part of Berkshire when Buffett bought MidAmerican Energy Holdings Co. in 2000.“The directors are in agreement that if something were to happen to me tonight, it would be Greg who’d take over tomorrow morning,” Buffett told CNBC. “We’ve always at Berkshire had basically a unanimous agreement as to who should take over the next day.”What Bloomberg Intelligence Says“We think Greg Abel would carry on Berkshire’s culture as Buffett’s successor.”--Matthew Palazola, senior industry analyst, and Kylie Towbin, associate analyst. Read the analysis here.Succession remains a huge topic for Berkshire given the ages of Buffett and Munger and their importance in building the company into the more than $630 billion conglomerate it is today. Any successor would take on a business overseeing a wide array of operations, from insurers to a railroad to energy companies and even retailers including Dairy Queen.“Abel, of course, does not have the charisma, personality and reputation that Buffett built over decades, so he’s not going to have that magnetism that Buffett has,” David Kass, a professor of finance at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business, said in a phone interview. “But he exudes extreme competence and success. He has a very successful track record at Berkshire and I don’t think shareholders can ask for anything more than that.”Both Abel and Jain joined Buffett and Munger on stage Saturday to field questions from shareholders at the company’s meeting, held virtually because of the pandemic.Abel and Jain were both named vice chairmen in 2018 in promotions that Buffett said at the time were part of the “movement toward succession.” Abel, who previously led Berkshire’s sprawling energy empire, was picked to oversee all the non-insurance businesses, while Jain ran the insurers.Abel rose to prominence at Berkshire as a key manager of its energy operations, building those units into a business that now has more than 23,000 employees. The executive, who grew up in Canada, is also an astute dealmaker, helping the energy business buy a Nevada utility, NV Energy, and an electric-transmission company in his native Alberta.Now, Abel has an even wider mandate. He holds roles as a board member at Kraft Heinz Co., the packaged-food company that counts Berkshire as a key shareholder, and sets compensation for the CEOs of the company’s non-insurance businesses. Shareholders have gotten more of a glimpse of Abel in recent years, with the manager joining Buffett on stage at the annual meetings this year and in 2020.(Updates with Abel’s career history in seventh paragraph, comment from professor in 10th.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Buffett Says Better Economic Recovery Clouded Airlines Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett conceded that a better-than-expected economic recovery from the pandemic made the timing of some Berkshire Hathaway Inc. moves last year -- including its decision to drop some airline stocks -- more fraught.Berkshire ended up dumping the stocks of four major U.S. airlines as the pandemic bore down on the country and paralyzed travel, a move that prompted questions from shareholders at the conglomerate’s annual meeting held virtually Saturday. Stocks of airlines including Delta Air Lines Inc. and Southwest Airlines Co., two of the carriers Berkshire had owned, then rallied more than 45% after the end of May through the rest of 2020, helped by unprecedented government stimulus measures.“The economic recovery has gone far better than you could say with any assurance, so we didn’t like having as much money as we had in banks at that time,” Buffett said at the meeting in Los Angeles. “I do not consider it a great moment in Berkshire’s history, but also we’ve got more net worth than any company in the United States under accounting principles.”Buffett’s move to dump the airlines was driven in part by the carriers’ need to receive aid as the pandemic shut air travel. The billionaire investor explained that the carriers might have had a harder time getting help if Berkshire had been a significant shareholder.“They might have very well had a very, very, very, very different result if they had a very, very, very rich shareholder that owned 8 or 9%,” Buffett said.Buffett’s been criticized in recent years for his ever-growing cash pile that hit a near record $145.4 billion at the end of the first quarter. Shareholders on Saturday questioned why he didn’t seize more during the market’s bottom last year, taking advantage of low prices to deploy some of that war chest. He noted that Berkshire needed to manage its own risks and couldn’t depend on anybody for help. Charlie Munger, a Berkshire vice chairman, also noted it’s “insane” for people to assume that money managers can pinpoint the market bottom and take advantage of it.“There always is some person who does that by accident, but that’s too tough a standard,” Munger said. “Anybody who expects that out of Berkshire Hathaway is out of his mind.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Kate Middleton Released a Sweet New Photo of Princess Charlotte for Her 6th Birthday

    Kate and William didn't put the photo on social media though — and there's a good reason why.

  • Proud Boys Canada dissolves, with leaders claiming it was ‘never a white supremacist group’

    Proud Boys groups says ‘we were never terrorists’ in statement

  • Stephen Miller says he is suing government over Covid relief for Black farmers

    Former Trump aide says funds meant for non-white farmers were discriminatory

  • Trump appears on Mar-a-Lago bandstand to complain about election and reveal he is moving to New Jersey resort

    Former president insinuates that similar recounts could occur in other states he lost