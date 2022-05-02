U.S. manufacturing sector slows further in April-ISM

Startup Rivian Automotive's electric vehicle factory in Normal
·2 min read

WASHINGTON(Reuters) - U.S. manufacturing activity slowed for a second straight month in April, but supply bottlenecks appeared to be easing, with the pace of increase in prices for inputs and the backlog of unfinished work at factories moderating.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Monday that its index of national factory activity fell to a reading of 55.4 last month from 57.1 in March.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in manufacturing, which accounts for 12% of the U.S. economy. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index rising to 57.6.

Spending is also rotating back to services like travel, dining out and recreation, contributing to the cooling in manufacturing. Government data on Friday showed consumer spending on services increasing by the most in eight months in March, while outlays on long-lasting manufactured goods dropped for a second consecutive month.

The ISM survey's forward-looking new orders sub-index dipped to 53.5 from 53.8 in March. Goods spending surged as the COVID-19 restricted movement and with customer inventories running extremely lean for more than 60 months, manufacturing is in no danger of stalling.

The survey's measure of supplier deliveries rose to 67.2 from 65.4 in March. A reading above 50% indicates slower deliveries to factories. Tight supply chains have been exacerbated by Russia's war against Ukraine, which has boosted prices of oil and other commodities. New coronavirus-related lockdowns in China are also not helping.

But there are signs of some improvement in supply. The survey's gauge of order backlogs dropped to a reading of 56 from 60.0 in March. It was the second straight monthly decline.

With supply strains starting to resolve, inflation at the factory gate could be peaking. A measure of prices paid by manufacturers dropped to a reading of 84.6 from 87.1 in March.

The Federal Reserve is expected to hike interest rates by half-a-percentage point on Wednesday. The Fed raised its policy interest rate by 25 basis points in March, and is soon likely to start trimming its asset holdings.

But there were fewer workers on factory floors last month. The survey's measure of factory employment fell to a reading of 50.9 from 56.3 in March. That likely reflected difficulties finding workers. There were a near record 11.3 million job openings at the end of February.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks rise hesitantly after a shaky start on Wall Street

    Stocks were moving tentatively higher on Wall Street Monday morning after shaking off a wobbly start. The subdued start to May follows a dismal April, where Big Tech companies dragged the broader market lower as they started to look overpriced, particularly with interest rates set to rise sharply. Treasury yields have been rising all year as investors prepare for higher interest rates.

  • Hope fizzles for Japan's 'revenge spending' splurge as inflation looms

    Japanese mother of three Maiko Takahashi was never one to pinch pennies or accept hand-me-downs for her children even though circumstances for her single-income family have always been fairly modest. Takahashi's behaviour is mirrored by a growing number of consumers and underlines a worrying trend for Japan. Facing the prospect of struggling with rising prices, Japan's famously thrifty consumers are tightening their belts even as they sit on the remains of an estimated 50 trillion yen ($383 billion) - equivalent to 9% of the economy - in "forced savings", as the Bank of Japan calls it, accrued during the pandemic.

  • Japan's April factory activity expands at slower rate -PMI

    Japan's manufacturing activity grew at a slower pace from the previous month in April as supply chain disruptions and strict Chinese coronavirus lockdown measures hurt overseas demand. Activity in the sector was held up by resilience in output, overall orders and optimism about the year ahead, even as producers grew more wary of persisting price pressures, the Ukraine war, logistics logjams and the global economic outlook. The final au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to a seasonally adjusted 53.5 in April from the prior month's 54.1 final.

  • Canadian factory activity decelerates as capacity constraints weigh

    Canadian manufacturing activity expanded at a slower pace in April as the war in Ukraine contributed to pressures on capacity and cost, offsetting continued robust demand, data showed on Monday. The S&P Global Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to a seasonally adjusted 56.2 in April, pulling back from a survey-record high of 58.9 in March. "Demand conditions were supportive and continued to underpin a solid improvement in operating conditions," Shreeya Patel, an economist at S&P Global, said in a statement.

  • Chile's economic activity index bolstered by increase in services

    Chile's IMACEC economic activity index, a close proxy of gross domestic product (GDP), rose 7.2% in March from the same month last year, the country's central bank said on Monday. That was above market expectations of a 6.3% rise, according to a Reuters poll of economists. In a statement, the central bank said the rise was "mainly explained by the increase in services activity."

  • S.Korea factory activity accelerates in April, cost pressures continue - PMI

    South Korea's factory activity accelerated in April, but cost pressures due to the Ukraine crisis and China's strict lockdown measures continued to weigh heavily on manufacturers, a private-sector survey showed on Monday. The S&P Global purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 52.1 in April from 51.2 in March, standing above the 50-mark threshold for the 19th straight month that indicates expansion in activity. Manufacturers were seen building input stocks amid ongoing supply chain disruptions and high inflationary pressures, while passing higher costs onto customers.

  • Euro zone factory output growth stalled in April - PMI

    Euro zone manufacturing output growth stalled last month as factories struggled to source raw materials while demand took a knock from steep price increases and fears about the economic outlook, a survey showed. Russia's invasion of Ukraine, coupled with renewed COVID-19 related lockdowns in China, have exacerbated supply chain bottlenecks and left factories struggling and forward looking indicators in the survey did not point to an imminent turnaround. S&P Global's final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to a 15-month low of 55.5 in April from March's 56.5, just above below an initial "flash" estimate of 55.3 and still comfortably above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

  • Crude Oil Bulls Betting on Russian Oil Ban, Bears on China Demand Drop

    China’s COVID lockdowns are raising fears that crude oil demand will fall, but an embargo of Russian oil will make global supplies even tighter.

  • Inflation ‘is turning a corner,’ economist says

    Vanguard Senior International Economist Andrew Patterson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Fed policy, rising inflation, labor market trends, what to expect from this week's FOMC meeting, and the expectations for economic growth in emerging markets.

  • U.S. Manufacturing Gauge Unexpectedly Falls to Lowest Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly dropped in April to the lowest level since 2020 as growth in orders, production and employment softened.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76End of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Wobble With 10-Year Bond Yield Close to 3%: Markets WrapThe

  • Mexico's factories contract for 26th straight month, inflation near four-year high

    Mexico's manufacturing sector contracted for the 26th month in a row in April, as factories responded to shrinking demand with a further downward adjustment to output and input costs surged, a survey showed Monday. The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Mexico Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 49.3 in April, up from 49.2 in March, though still below the 50 threshold that separates growth from contraction. "The renewed increases in employment and exports were encouraging signs," said Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global, who added that firms "are longing to see a rebound in demand."

  • Bored Ape NFT company raises around $285 million of crypto in virtual land sale

    The company behind the "Bored Ape" series of NFTs has raised around $285 million worth of cryptocurrency by selling tokens which represent land in a virtual world game it says it is building. Last year, U.S. start-up Yuga Labs created the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, blockchain-based tokens representing a set of 10,000 computer-generated cartoon apes. As non-fungible tokens (NFTs) - crypto assets that represent digital files such as images, video, or items in an online game - exploded in popularity, Bored Ape prices surged to fetch hundreds of thousands of dollars each.

  • Putin’s War Brings Risks to Moldova and its Pro-Moscow Enclave

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76End of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Wobble With 10-Year Bond Yield Close to 3%: Markets WrapTensions are rising in the pro-Russian separatist territory of Transnistria in Moldova, with ominous comments from Moscow raising fears that the conflict in Ukra

  • Home Front by Peter Crowley: Signs the residential market is starting to shift

    The lack of available homes for sale, coupled with higher interest rates, is beginning to have an effect on the number of home sales in the market.

  • Zelensky says 350,000 people rescued from warzone in Ukraine

    Over 350,000 people have been evacuated from warzones in Ukraine amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of the country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on May 1.

  • Berkshire shareholders vote to keep Buffett as chairman, reject climate disclosures

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders on Saturday rejected proposals to have an independent chair replace Warren Buffett, and require his company to disclose more about its climate-related risks and efforts to improve diversity. Shareholders supported letting Buffett keep both the chairman and chief executive roles by a nearly 6-to-1 margin, Berkshire said at its annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. Buffett, 91, has run Berkshire since 1965.

  • Bond Traders Face Week That Threatens to Shatter Any Market Calm

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a volatile time for the Treasuries market -- and the coming week will almost certainly be no exception.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76End of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Wobble With 10-Year Bond Yield Close to 3%: Markets WrapTraders in the world’s biggest bond market are b

  • NIO, Li Auto deliveries fall in April due to COVID-19 resurgence, but stocks swing higher

    Shares of NIO Inc. and Li Auto Inc. swung to gains Monday, erasing earlier losses suffered after the China-based electric vehicle makers reported sharp drops in April deliveries, with both citing supply chain challenges resulting from a new wave of COVID-19 outbreaks.

  • Charlie Munger criticizes Robinhood: ‘God is getting just’

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger's comments on Robinhood and how the trading platform responded.

  • U.S. natural gas production growth wanes as need arises

    U.S. natural gas production growth is waning at the same time many countries are looking for new suppliers to help break their dependence on Russian gas after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The United States is already the world's largest producer of natural gas. Since Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, U.S. gas prices have soared about 50% as European countries look to the United States, the world's second biggest exporter, to sell more liquefied natural gas (LNG) to wean Europe off Russian fuel.