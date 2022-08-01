U.S. manufacturing slows modestly; excess inventories a major concern

FILE PHOTO: A U.S. Pipe factory is seen in Bessemer
Lucia Mutikani
·4 min read

By Lucia Mutikani

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturing activity slowed less than expected in July and there were signs that supply constraints are easing, with a measure of prices paid for inputs by factories falling to a two-year low, suggesting inflation has probably peaked.

While the Institute for Supply Management survey on Monday showed a measure of factor employment contracting for a third straight month, Timothy Fiore, chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee, noted that "companies continue to hire at strong rates, with few indications of layoffs, hiring freezes or headcount reduction through attrition."

The better-than-expected ISM reading suggested that the economy was not in recession despite a decline in gross domestic product in the first half of the year. Businesses, however, are sitting on excess inventories after ordering too many goods because of worries about shortages, depressing new orders.

"The post-pandemic inventory restocking cycle is winding down amid softening consumer goods demand," said Pooja Sriram, an economist at Barclays in New York.

"This intensifies risks of a harder landing in the manufacturing sector later this year. That said, the overall PMI would still need to decline a fair bit to reach readings consistent with outright economic recession."

The ISM's index of national factory activity dipped to 52.8 last month, the lowest reading since June 2020, when the sector was pulling out of a pandemic-induced slump. The PMI was at 53.0 in June. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9% of the U.S. economy.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index would fall to 52.0. A reading above 48.7 over a period of time generally indicates an expansion of the overall economy.

Four of the six biggest manufacturing industries - petroleum and coal products as well as computer and electronic products, transportation equipment and machinery - reported moderate-to-strong growth last month.

High inflation remained a complaint among businesses even though overall price increases for inputs have started slowing considerably. Makers of chemical products said inflation is "slowing down business," and also noted an "overstock of raw materials due to prior supply chain issues and slowing orders."

Manufacturers of food products reported that "many customers appear to be pulling back on orders in an effort to reduce inventories." Textile mill operators said "continuing delivery and staffing issues have eaten away the bottom line."

The ISM survey's forward-looking new orders sub-index dropped to 48.0 from a reading of 49.2 in June. It was the second straight monthly contraction. Combined with a steady reduction in order backlogs, that suggests a further slowdown in manufacturing in the months ahead.

Many retailers, including Walmart, have reported carrying excess inventory as soaring inflation forces consumers to spend more on low-margin food products instead of apparel and other general merchandise.

Stocks on Wall Street were trading modestly lower. The dollar fell against a basket of currencies. U.S. Treasury prices were mostly higher.

SUPPLY BOTTLENECKS EASING

The ISM's measure of factory inventories increased to a 38-year high in July. According to the ISM's Fiore, companies were showing the most concern about their inventory levels since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago when a slowdown in manufacturing activity was anticipated.

The moderation in manufacturing also reflects a shift in spending back to services from goods and the impact of rising interest rates as the Federal Reserve tackles inflation. The U.S. central bank last week raised its policy rate by another three-quarters of a percentage point. It has now hiked that rate by 225 basis points since March.

The economy contracted 1.3% in the first half of the year. Wild swings in inventories and the trade deficit tied to snarled global supply chains have been largely to blame, though overall momentum has cooled.

Supply bottlenecks are loosening up, which is helping to curb inflation at the factory gate. The ISM's measure of supplier deliveries dropped to 55.2 from 57.3 in June. A reading above 50% indicates slower deliveries to factories.

The survey's gauge of prices paid by manufacturers plunged to 60.0, the lowest level since August 2020, from 78.5 in June.

"This should please the Fed and provides further evidence that rate hikes won't need to continue through 2023," said James Knightley, chief international economist at ING in New York.

But the road to low inflation will be long. While the survey's measure of factory employment rose to 49.9, it remained in contraction territory for a third straight month, with manufacturers continuing to express difficulty finding workers.

High turnover related to quits and retirements was also frustrating efforts to adequately staff factories. There were 11.3 million unfilled jobs across the economy at the end of May, with nearly two job openings for every unemployed worker.

"This report is consistent with the Fed's desire to give the supply side a chance to catch up with demand, but there is a long way to go as the manufacturing sector appears to continue to struggle with shortages," said Conrad DeQuadros, senior economic advisor at Brean Capital in New York.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. manufacturing slows modestly; excess inventories weigh on new orders

    WASHINGTON(Reuters) -U.S. manufacturing activity slowed less than expected in July and there were signs that supply constraints are easing, with a measure of prices paid for inputs by factories falling to a two-year low, suggesting inflation has probably peaked. While the Institute for Supply Management survey on Monday showed a measure of factor employment contracting for a third straight month, the ISM noted that "companies continue to hire at strong rates, with few indications of layoffs, hiring freezes or headcount reduction through attrition." The better-than-expected ISM reading suggested that the economy was not in recession despite a decline in gross domestic product in the first half of the year.

  • Factories squeezed by higher prices, weak demand

    Factories across the United States, Europe and Asia struggled for momentum in July as flagging global demand and China's strict COVID-19 restrictions slowed production, surveys showed on Monday, likely adding to fears of economies sliding into recession. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Monday that its index of U.S. factory activity dipped to 52.8 last month, the lowest reading since June 2020, when the sector was pulling out of a COVID-19 induced slump. The ISM PMI index was at 53.0 in June.

  • Ukraine Latest: First Grain Ship Sails, Easing Tight Food Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine made its first shipment of corn since Russia’s invasion, a small but crucial initial step toward unlocking the millions of tons of grains piling up in the country and boosting global food supplies. Ukraine said shipments from its ports will initially be limited to three vessels a day while safe routes are checked.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?Elon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Wou

  • Evergrande Debt Setback Drags China Developers to Five-Month Low

    (Bloomberg) -- A worsening crisis in China’s real estate sector is dragging industry shares to the lowest in almost five months, with home sales slumping further and new setbacks spreading at the nation’s most indebted developer.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?Elon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaFrom Profits to Pay, JPMorgan’s Gold Secrets Spill Out in CourtA Bloomberg Intellig

  • Bezeq Telecom raises profit forecast, ups fibre rollout estimate

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Bezeq Israel Telecom on Monday raised its estimate for adjusted 2022 net profit to 1.1-1.2 billion shekels ($325-$354 million) from a prior forecast of 1.0-1.1 billion, while expecting to reach more homes with its fibre optics network. Bezeq, Israel's largest telecoms group, projects reaching 1.5 million homes with its fibre network in 2022, up from 1.4 million previously, it said in a regulatory filing in Tel Aviv. Previously a government monopoly, Bezeq had been locked in a long battle with the industry regulator over the terms of its fibre deployment.

  • German retail sales post biggest year-on-year slump since 1994

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German retailers ended the first half of 2022 with the sharpest year-on-year sales drop in nearly three decades, as inflation, the Ukraine war and the coronavirus pandemic take their toll, data showed on Monday. Retail sales in June decreased 8.8% in real terms compared with the same month last year, the biggest drop since the time series began in 1994, said the Federal Statistical Office. Retail sales also unexpectedly fell compared with the month before: June retail sales fell 1.6% in real terms, versus analysts' predictions of a 0.2% increase in a Reuters poll.

  • Yellen responds to talk of a recession and the state of the U.S. economy

    A recession ‘is not what we’re seeing right now’ says U.S. Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen. Yellen held a press conference on July 28, 2022, the day after the Fed raised interest rates by 75 basis points, and discussed a possible recession and U.S. economy.

  • Bitcoin Slips After Best Month of 2022 as Traders Weigh Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin declined after reaching the highest levels since mid-June on Saturday amid optimism that the market may have recovered from its worst levels.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?Elon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsThe largest cryptocurrency dropped as much as 3.6% to $22,958 on Monday after breaki

  • U.S. Manufacturing Growth Slows. But Investors Are Buying GE, Eaton, and Other Industrial Stocks.

    The U.S. industrial economy is slowing, but that hasn't stopped investors from buying shares of manufacturing stocks such as GE.

  • China's economic wobbles worsen as factory, property woes mount

    China's wobbly economy stumbled further at the start of the second half of the year, with factories unexpectedly switching back to the slow lane, a slump in the property sector deepening and job cuts still a widespread menace. A private poll by Caixin on Monday showed manufacturing activity grew more slowly than expected in July, after surging in June when widespread COVID lockdowns were lifted. Also on Monday, a poll by China Index Academy, one of the country's largest independent real estate research firms, showed property sales by floor area in 17 cities tracked by the company slumped 33.4% in July on-month versus a 88.9% post-lockdown jump in June, as buyers shunned a market increasingly filled with desperate sellers.

  • Google, Apple Back Affirmative Action in Harvard Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Meta Platforms Inc. and Apple Inc. are among nearly 70 companies filing a brief with the US Supreme Court in support of affirmative action programs being challenged at Harvard and the University of North Carolina. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?Elon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China Ten

  • Can a CPA Save Your Small Business Money?

    As a business owner, you might find yourself asking, "Do I need a CPA for my small business?" This is because It's often not required to hire a certified public accountant (CPA) for your small business. But in many cases, … Continue reading → The post Do I Need a CPA for My Small Business? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Alibaba Drops as Inclusion in US Delisting List Fuels Jitters

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. fell on Monday amid escalating concerns that the stock may be booted off American stock exchanges for failing to comply with US disclosure rules.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?Elon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsThe e-commerce giant’s shares declined 3.8% in Hong Kong to l

  • Spanish July factory activity contracts most since 2020 lockdown-PMI

    Factory activity in Spain contracted in July for the first time in a year and a half as inflationary pressures and macroeconomic uncertainty weighed on demand, a survey showed on Monday. S&P Global's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing fell to 48.7 in July, down from 52.6 in June, according to the survey. Sales plummeted as a result of the uncertainty, businesspeople polled by S&P Global said, some of them predicting a recession in the second half of the year.

  • The Market Looks Like It Will Chop Around for Awhile

    A strong counter-trend move when we still have a hawkish Fed and the potential for a recession is almost an engraved invitation to do some selling, but when something is too obvious to the majority of market participants, it doesn't tend to work very well. When the market is as strong as it has been recently, it tends to stay sticky to the upside.

  • Revlon gets court approval for $1.4 billion bankruptcy loan

    Revlon Inc received a U.S. bankruptcy judge's permission on Monday to proceed with a $1.4 billion loan, over an objection by junior creditors who argued that its onerous terms could block their chance to recover anything from the cosmetic company's bankruptcy. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones in Manhattan ordered modifications to the loan in response to the junior creditors' concerns, but said Revlon must be allowed to borrow the cash it needs to continue its operations in bankruptcy. Revlon filed for Chapter 11 in June, saying its $3.5 billion debt load left it too cash-poor to make timely payments to critical vendors in its cosmetics supply chain.

  • S&P 500 consumer discretionary sector soars in July

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung discusses the best performing sectors in the S&P 500 in July.

  • The Key Takeaways From the ISM's July Manufacturing Data

    ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee Chair Timothy Fiore says US manufacturing is expanding at moderate levels. He speaks on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • ETH merge delay concerns; Buterin’s clown call

    The ETH2 merge could once again be delayed. Meanwhile, Vitalik Buterin calls Michael Saylor "a total clown".

  • NuScale rises on news from U.S. regulators

    Nuclear Regulatory Commission says it will certify the Portland company's small modular reactor design.