U.S. Marine petitions to retire Pat Tillman's number across NFL
A U.S. Marine moved by the courageous American story of Pat Tillman has made it one of his goals to make sure no other NFL player wears his number.
The Bears were brutal in the 2nd half in their loss to the Packers, but many felt Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth were just unbearable.
Four (4!!!) Ravens should have been flagged on the onside kick. Did the refs just not notice? Video shows one trying to get a player to move but then not throwing a flag despite the player not moving. Refs have struggled all year, this one is egregious:
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh gave an update on quarterback Lamar Jackson's injury that he suffered in Week 14
After the Chiefs demolished the Raiders on Sunday, coaches Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy didn’t immediately go home. Instead, they traveled half a mile across the parking lot.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had some hilarious feedback for NFL analyst Tony Romo after yesterday's game against the Buffalo Bills.
The Bengals had a plan to slow down George Kittle, but know just how hard that is.
The McCaskeys have famously never fired a Bears head coach midseason in franchise history.
Alvin Kamara had the best reaction to Taysom Hill's win-sealing TD run
Worth a flag? (Hint: no).
JUST IN: Big breaking news for the South Carolina football team.
The Dolphins could need an extra back if the two on the reserve/COVID-19 list don't come back this week.
A tweet featuring new LSU football coach Brian Kelly awkwardly dancing next to star quarterback commit Walker Howard has gone viral.
Former Southlake Carroll and Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers could be a bust at Texas, but he has already made a fortune trading on his name.
Kyle Shanahan made sure not to prematurely celebrate Brandon Aiyuk's game-winning touchdown Sunday in Cincinnati.
After Micah Parsons wrecked Washington's offensive plan on Sunday, Ron Rivera explains what makes the rookie so good.
Aaron Rodgers tore up the Bears after Robert Quinn used his title belt/discount double check celebration.
Tom Brady needed to negotiate quite a bit (and a Bitcoin) to retrieve his last historic touchdown. Not this time.
Eight OSU players, including three receivers, earned Associated Press All-America honors.
The Oregon Ducks introduced new head coach Dan Lanning for the first time on Monday afternoon in Eugene.
The Cardinals will be missing one of their coaches, while the Rams have two starters and a their No. 3 CB out because of COVID protocols.