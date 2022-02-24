U.S. Marines spotted using a poster featuring an anime character to recruit members

The United States Marine Corps was spotted recruiting members with a poster featuring an anime woman in uniform.



The poster reads, “Active service on land and sea” with an illustration of the female anime character holding a rifle by the docks. On the bottom of the poster, it states, “Enlist at marines.com.”



A photo of the official U.S. Marines recruiting booth was shared to Twitter by @sinecuris on Feb. 20. It has since gone viral with over nearly 50,000 likes and over 10,000 retweets.





Twitter users speculated the female anime character to either be Violet Evergarden from the 2018 anime of the same name or Saber Alter from the 2006 anime “Fate/Stay Night.” According to Anime Galaxy, the illustration was traced back to an artist named Eromoeba who had published a similar poster in 2020. The website also confirmed that the anime character is indeed Violet Evergarden.



The design of the poster is based on a decades-old illustration that dates back to the First World War. The original image features a man in the same uniform against the same background. It can be found in the United States Library of Congress, where it is described as the “US Marine recruiting poster showing a Marine with a rifle on patrol the docks,” according to Anime Galaxy.











