18 Funny Twitter Reactions To The US Marines' Rainbow Bullets Pride Tweet
Well, it's June 1, which means only one thing: brands and corporations sending out Pride-themed tweets.
Brands during Pride
Now I think we can all applaud companies and brands that get it right and take inclusion seriously. But on the flip side, it can be cringe when a company totally gets it wrong and sends a tweet that is pandering...or worse yet, insensitive.
Which leads me to what was tweeted out earlier today by the US Marines, which (while I am happy that they're celebrating their LGBTQ+ service members) managed to be both cringe and insensitive:
Throughout June, the USMC takes #Pride in recognizing and honoring the contributions of our LGBTQ service members. We remain committed to fostering an environment free from discrimination, and defend the values of treating all equally, with dignity and respect.#PrideMonth #USMC
And, of course, people on the internet had a lot of thoughts about the tweet. Here are some of the best and funniest reactions to it:
1.
"I can't believe this isn't The Onion" is such an overused and rarely true criticism, and yet https://t.co/V3X4TjFa23
2.
Time to wrap up pride month folks we've seen enough https://t.co/jgHJTGOoSD
3.
My uniform when they reestablish the draft https://t.co/VXxfkjHTA6
4.
*gasps final breath* at least it was a gay bullet https://t.co/9AAkM611FO
5.
Most cursed image so far today https://t.co/kz2bgojJDq
6.
this isn’t satire https://t.co/mvJoBCSP04
7.
It’s one of those tweets that you keep returning to to check the blue check, to see if the account’s been hacked, to see what you’re missing. https://t.co/ZgMMhMFXSg
8.
Most unhinged Pride tweet so far https://t.co/h64r6cS1Am
9.
Incredible. NO NOTES https://t.co/8Ac86PNMXH
10.
Gay Bullets Taking An Early Lead In Competition For Most Insane Thing To Make Gay For A Pride Tweet https://t.co/KZJ0xrRK16
11.
@USMC incredible stuff here
12.
@USMC not to give you notes but ya know you could’ve done like a rainbow camo helmet and not bullets right
13.
pissing off the gays and the homophobes in one tweet. that's talent https://t.co/DYLnbaGysm
14.
@USMC This tweet is uniting Americans across the political spectrum, it's so uplifting to witness
15.
"These bullets are bisexual ANYBODY can get it." https://t.co/qkFoEbiAvP
16.
Pride Month was a mistake https://t.co/WM7hN0X1ci
17.
we don’t kill, we slay! 🌈🇺🇸🌈🇺🇸🌈🇺🇸🌈🇺🇸🌈 https://t.co/XkWTm4N8lE
18.
as a young gay man, i often felt like every day was a battle. that’s why this pride month, ive partnered with the us marines https://t.co/ryg1veBrLS