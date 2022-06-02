18 Funny Twitter Reactions To The US Marines' Rainbow Bullets Pride Tweet

·3 min read

Well, it's June 1, which means only one thing: brands and corporations sending out Pride-themed tweets.

Now I think we can all applaud companies and brands that get it right and take inclusion seriously. But on the flip side, it can be cringe when a company totally gets it wrong and sends a tweet that is pandering...or worse yet, insensitive.

giphy.com

Which leads me to what was tweeted out earlier today by the US Marines, which (while I am happy that they're celebrating their LGBTQ+ service members) managed to be both cringe and insensitive:

And, of course, people on the internet had a lot of thoughts about the tweet. Here are some of the best and funniest reactions to it:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

Looking for more ways to get involved? Check out all of BuzzFeed's posts celebrating Pride 2022.

Kevin Valente/ BuzzFeed
Kevin Valente/ BuzzFeed

My Fake Boyfriend, a new LGBTQ+ rom-com from BuzzFeed Studios starring Keiynan Lonsdale, Dylan Sprouse, and Sarah Hyland, is out June 17 in the US — just in time for Pride! Sign up for Prime Video now so you're ready to watch.

Not in the US?&nbsp;My Fake Boyfriend&nbsp;is coming to Prime Video in the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, LATAM, and Brazil on June 10, and all other territories on June 24.

Not in the US? My Fake Boyfriend is coming to Prime Video in the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, LATAM, and Brazil on June 10, and all other territories on June 24.

Amazon
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories