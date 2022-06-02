18 Funny Twitter Reactions To The US Marines' Rainbow Bullets Pride Tweet

Reuters

Shanghai authorities on Tuesday began dismantling fences around housing compounds and ripping police tape off public squares and buildings before the lifting of a two-month lockdown in China's largest city at midnight. "I feel a little nervous," said Joseph Mak, who works in education. Most will be stuck indoors again until midnight as they have been for the past two months under a strictly enforced lockdown that has caused income losses and stress and despair to people struggling to access food or get emergency healthcare.