U.S. marshal charged in twisted 'rape fantasy' plot against ex-girlfriend

Andrew Blankstein and Rich Schapiro
·3 min read

A deputy U.S. marshal has been charged in a bizarre plot to frame his ex-girlfriend by luring men to his California home to stage a sexual assault on his wife, federal prosecutors said Friday.

Ian Diaz, 43, is accused of launching the scheme after breaking up with his girlfriend around August 2015. The pair were locked in a dispute over a condo they had purchased a few months earlier, according to federal prosecutors.

Starting in May 2016, Diaz and his wife created multiple online accounts using his ex-girlfriend’s names and phrases associated with her, according to the indictment. They then used the accounts to communicate with men found through Craigslist “personal” ads and entice them to come to their Anaheim home to engage in a “rape fantasy” with the then-wife, according to the indictment.

The pair concocted the plan to make it seem like Diaz’s ex-girlfriend, who was not identified in the indictment but is known to be Michelle Hadley, was sending men to his house to sexually assault his wife, according to the indictment.

Michelle Hadley (AP)
Michelle Hadley (AP)

“It was a purpose of the conspiracy to engage in a cyberstalking campaign to harass and intimidate [Hadley) by framing her for criminal conduct that she did not commit,” the indictment says.

The plot worked: Diaz and his wife staged “one or more hoax sexual assaults” and attempted assaults, and then contacted police to report that Hadley was responsible for hiring the men, according to the indictment.

When police showed up at Diaz’s home on June 13, 2016, he told officers that Hadley “needs to be in f------ cuffs and in a padded room,” the indictment says.

Diaz said he investigates threats made to federal judges and prosecutors in his role as a U.S. marshal but he had “never seen anything like this,” the indictment says.

“At what point does this girl get arrested for sending this s--- and hiring guys off Craigslist to rape [the then-wife],” he also told the officers, according to the indictment.

Hadley was arrested by Anaheim police a week and a half later after Diaz’s wife called 911 to report that she had been sexually assaulted and Hadley was responsible for setting it up, according to the indictment.

Hadley ultimately spent 88 days in jail before the charges were dropped.

The sensational case was featured on NBC's "Dateline" in 2017.

Diaz was arrested Wednesday on charges of cyberstalking, conspiracy to commit cyberstalking and perjury. Jason Hannan, a federal public defender who represented Diaz at his first court appearance, did not respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. Marshals Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Michael Guisti, who served as Hadley's criminal defense and civil attorney until 2018, said they "worked extensively with the solicitor general's office after her exoneration."

"It was a very hard sell and it took five years for someone to finally listen," Guisti said. "Although it was very frustrating, I am very pleased to hear that the appropriate action was taken.”

Diaz’s wife was not named in the indictment but is known to be Angela Diaz. She was sentenced to five years in prison in 2017 after pleading guilty in the plot.

Ian and Angela Diaz are now divorced.

Just last month, Hadley settled a federal lawsuit against the city of Anaheim for an undisclosed amount.

“It was our client’s bravery and diligence in bringing her civil suit, which settled this past week on the eve of trial, that exposed the holes in Anaheim’s investigation and the cover up of the cover up,” said the lawyers who brought the suit on Hadley’s behalf, Maggie McLetchie and Carrie Goldberg.

“Let this be a lesson to all abusers – the law will catch up to you. Even if you are a law enforcer.”

Recommended Stories

  • 4 suspects arrested in subway attacks

    Four suspects are in custody after a string of slashings and stabbings on the subway that injured 5 people, the NYPD says.

  • Fantastic Beasts Actor Kevin Guthrie Sentenced to 3 Years in Jail for Sexual Assault

    Kevin Guthrie, who appeared in two Fantastic Beasts films, was sentenced to three years in jail for a sexual assault that took place in 2017

  • Jury acquits 19-year-old accused of shooting St. Cloud officer in hand

    ST. CLOUD – A Stearns County District Court jury on Friday acquitted a 19-year-old man accused of shooting a St. Cloud officer in the hand during a scuffle last June. Sumaree D. Boose was charged last year with a felony count of first-degree assault of a peace officer. He was acquitted by a 12-member jury after a weeklong trial that wrapped up midday Friday. By 3:15 p.m., the jury had reached ...

  • MIT grad, suspected of killing Yale student, arrested in Alabama

    Qinxuan Pan had been on the run since the Feb. 6 slaying of Kevin Jiang.

  • 21 Bowling Green students broke school code in alleged hazing incident that led to sophomore's death: investigation

    The sophomore student, Stone Foltz, was found unconscious by his roommate after alleged alcohol poisoning, and died three days later.

  • A Georgia man drilled into the fuel tanks of parked U-Haul trucks in an attempt to get gas, police say

    As temporary gas shortages continue, one Georgia man decided to skip the lines and stop by a line of parked U-Hauls instead.

  • Elementary school principal killed by husband in murder-suicide, Texas officials say

    She was shot in the front yard of her home by her husband, an assistant principal at another school, officials say.

  • Teacher At Youth Services Center Sentenced To 7 Years For Sexually Exploiting Juvenile Inmate

    A former teacher accused of having sex with a juvenile inmate was sentenced to seven years in prison this week in a Colorado court. Maggie Christine Stastny was sentenced on Monday to a seven-year sentence by the Arapahoe County District Court after pleading guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child in March. As part of her plea, other charges against the 33-year-old were dropped, local station KDVR reported. According to a probable cause arrest affidavit obtained by the station, Stastny had sex with the underage male inmate twice in May 2019. A month later, they met up at a Denver Public Library branch to have sex in the bathroom, according to the legal document. She was arrested in September 2019 on charges including sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust. “Let’s just say I f–ked up a bit,” she told authorities, per the affidavit. “I definitely slept with him.” The two would converse over Facebook Messenger, often discussing sex, according to the arrest warrant affidavit. Over the course of their illicit relationship, Stastny gave the juvenile inmate several thousand dollars. Maggie Christine Stastny Photo: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Stastny also told investigators that he “had complete control over her,” KMGH reported. She was married at the time of her arrest but has since divorced, KDVR reported. Stastny was assigned to teach juvenile inmates at Marvin W. Foote Youth Services Center in Centennial in 2019, according to the Cherry Creek School District. She had been an employee of the district since 2017; when the allegations surfaced, the district put her on leave. They reportedly said that they had decided not to renew her contract prior to the accusation of abuse. The Foote center holds youth from ages 10 to 17, and Cherry Creek School District provides five staff members to the center. Prior to her assignment there, Stastny had worked for other Colorado school districts in Adams County, Aurora Public Schools and Jeffco Public Schools.

  • ‘I Wanted Trump to Win’: Husband Charged in Wife’s Murder Also Used Her Name to Vote

    Chaffee County Sheriff’s OfficeFive months after Suzanne Morphew vanished without a trace while out on a bike ride last Mother’s Day, the Chaffee County Clerk’s Office in Colorado received a bizarre notification: a mail-in ballot for the 2020 election had been submitted under her name.When a Chaffee County sergeant went to the clerk’s office to check out the ballot, he saw that it had been handwritten and dated Oct. 15, 2020—and included the signature of her husband, Barry Lee Morphew, on the witness line.But according to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast, authorities did not question the 53-year-old dad about his alleged voter fraud until April 22, just days before he was charged with first-degree murder and a slew of other crimes in connection with his wife’s disappearance.“I wanted Trump… to win,” Morphew told FBI agents when questioned about submitting his wife’s voting ballot. “I just thought, give him… another vote. I figured all these other guys are cheating.”‘A Terrible Thing’: Husband of Colorado Mom Who Vanished on Mother’s Day Charged With MurderMorphew added that he knew his wife “was going to vote for Trump anyway” and insisted he didn’t know you couldn’t vote on behalf of “your spouse.” Investigators also noted in the affidavit that Morphew submitted his own mail-in ballot at the same time.But authorities believe Morphew intentionally took advantage of his wife’s disappearance to ensure another vote for the former president. On Thursday night, prosecutors charged him with one felony count of forgery of public records and one misdemeanor count of elections-mail-ballot offense.While his bond was set at $1,000 for the new charges, Morphew is already being held without bail on the charges in connection with his wife’s May 10, 2020 disappearance. Investigators, however, have still not found the mother of two, and have thus kept Morphew’s arrest affidavit under seal since his May 5 arrest.The Chaffee County District Court is expected to unseal the affidavit as early as May 27 in a case that has garnered national attention and confounded investigators for months. Authorities began an investigation into Suzanne Morphew’s disappearance on May 10 after a neighbor reported she did not return home from a bike ride. For days, local and federal authorities conducted an exhaustive search over the 2.5-mile area near her Maysville, Colorado home. Police now believe that a “certain scenario” occurred near her home that resulted in the discovery of her bike—but not her body.How Cops Took Down an Alleged Tree-Trimming Serial Killer Mid-MurderOn May 17, Morphew, who was reportedly out of town the day his wife went missing, released a video pleading for her safe return alongside a social-media campaign to aid in the investigation. He also offered a $200,000 reward for information about her whereabouts.“Oh Suzanne, if anyone is out there that can hear this, that has you, please, we’ll do whatever it takes to bring you back. We love you. We miss you. The girls need you. No questions asked. However much they want, I will do whatever it takes to get you back. Honey, I love you. I want you back so bad,” he said in the May video.Despite Morphew’s public pleas for his wife, questions began to surface about his possible role in her disappearance, including reports that he had scrubbed his Denver hotel room clean around the same time she went missing. Morphew, however, denied the claims.“People don’t know the truth, so they’re gonna think what they’re gonna think,” Morphew said in one rare August interview with Fox21 before insisting that unfair media coverage of his wife’s case made him out to be a villain.Morphew also slammed the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office during the interview, stating he believed the local authorities “screwed this whole [investigation] up from the beginning and now they are trying to cover it up and blame it on me.” A lawyer for Morphew did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Judge will not end Ghislaine Maxwell's 'flashlight surveillance' in jail

    A U.S. judge on Friday rejected Ghislaine Maxwell's effort to stop jail officials from shining flashlights into her cell at night, which the British socialite said impedes her preparation for her November trial on sex crime charges. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan said the government offered "neutral reasons" for officials at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn to conduct "flashlight surveillance" of Maxwell every 15 minutes. Prosecutors had said the checkups were appropriate because Maxwell has been housed alone, faced serious charges and might experience stress from the high-profile case.

  • Meghan Markle’s Relentless Bullying Over Her Last Baby Shower Likely Played a Role in Canceling This One

    Meghan Markle is keeping things a little more low-key when it comes to her second pregnancy. While the story of her decision not to have a baby shower this time around is reportedly about focusing her and Prince Harry’s resources on “humanitarian issues,” per US Weekly, we also think she’s taking a step back to […]

  • Prosecutors ask to drop most charges in doctor rape case

    State prosecutors on Friday asked a judge to dismiss most sex crime charges filed against a reality TV doctor and his girlfriend, who are accused of drugging and raping several women at their Southern California home. The attorney general's office, which took over the case from the Orange County district attorney's office last year, filed a motion asking for dismissal of 10 charges involving six of the seven alleged victims. ”We have no reason to believe that any of these victims are being untruthful,” but a review found that some allegations couldn’t be proved beyond a reasonable doubt, the prosecutor said.

  • ‘I’m completely destroyed.’ Fiancé, family want answers in UK nurse’s violent death

    Eighteen bullets hit the house where University of Kentucky student Jesse Averitt lived with his fiancé.

  • Georgia mom killed by boyfriend at her job in murder-suicide

    On Monday, investigators reported Leilani Billingsley was fatally shot allegedly by her boyfriend before he turning the gun on himself. “Based on eyewitnesses and video information obtained by detectives at the scene, it was determined that Mr. Sullivan had physically assaulted Ms. Billingsley before shooting her,” said Cobb County police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk in an emailed statement. Around 11 a.m, shots were fired in the rear parking lot of Riverside EpiCenter, located on Riverside Parkway near Austell.

  • U.S. agents arrest man accused of killing Yale student

    The U.S. Marshals Service said it took Qinxuan Pan into custody in Alabama, an ABC news affiliate in New Haven, Connecticut reported. Pan was wanted in the Feb. 6 killing of Kevin Jiang, a 26-year-old graduate student at the Yale School of the Environment, located in New Haven, about 80 miles (129 km) northeast of New York City. On March 1, U.S. Marshals began a nationwide hunt for Pan, offering $10,000 for information leading to his arrest.

  • Driver catches fire after hoarded gas in vehicle explodes during chase, SC cops say

    The driver told deputies “that she was transporting several containers of fuel that she was hoarding in the trunk.”

  • After Cabinet withdrawal, Neera Tanden lands White House job

    President Joe Biden's lone Cabinet choice who was rebuffed by Congress has landed a job as a White House senior adviser. Neera Tanden had been Biden's pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget but withdrew her nomination in March after it was clear that she would not garner enough Republican support to be confirmed. Tanden will now be a senior advisor to Biden, the White House said Friday.

  • Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Ask Judge for Permission to Travel to Mexico After Prison Release

    The couple are hoping to take a five-day trip to San Jose Del Cabo this June, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE

  • Aldis Hodge's 'Black Adam' Workout Puts The Rock on Notice

    The actor, who will play Hawkman in the DC universe, shares a super-powered chest day session.

  • Lindsey Vonn Is the Ultimate Biker Chick in a Leather Jacket, Ripped Jeans & Edgy Leather Booties

    The athlete showed off a whole new side to her edgy style.