U.S. Marshal shot at Fayette County mobile home park, GBI investigating

A U.S. Marshal was shot Sunday morning, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened at the Shiloh Mobile Home Park off of Hwy. 54 in Peachtree City.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks

Details on what led up to the shooting or possible suspects have not been released.

There is no word on the Marshal’s condition.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed that they are investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Channel 2 Action News is working to confirm more information. Get the latest details on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: