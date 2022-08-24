U.S. Marshal shot by murder suspect, recovering after pocket knife saved leg, deputies say

A U.S. Marshals task officer who the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says was shot by a murder suspect on July 24 may have had his leg saved by the pocketknife, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Department said.

“When Investigator William Helton was shot in the line of duty on July 24, 2022, the bullet struck his pocketknife before entering his leg,” Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook. “Emergency Room doctors told him if not for that deflection, the bullet may have completely shattered his femur.”

Last month’s shooting happened when the United States Marshals Service and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed an arrest warrant for 19-year-old Antonio Murgado in Fayetteville.

Both Helton and the suspect were shot and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Murgado was wanted in connection to a death investigation in Pike County.

Investigators said James Knight was shot and killed during a drug deal.

Pike County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested a 14-year-old juvenile for their involvement in the shooting and 18-year-old Jaiden Chappell for murder.

Murgado is now facing felony murder charges for his involvement with Knight’s murder in Pike County. When officers went into the home to arrest Murgado, the GBI said he shot at the officers and hit a task force officer.

Officers shot back and hit Murgado multiple times, according to the GBI.

Spyderco, the brand of his pocket knife, sent a replacement pocketknife to be presented to Helton as a sign of their appreciation for his service to his community.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said Helton was grateful for the outpouring of support and for the level of care he received.

“We are thankful to all on scene who got him to medical help. We are also thankful to the community that has reached out to him and this agency. He is still on the mend, but shows no signs of this incident hindering his future,” the office said.

