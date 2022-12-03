United States Marshals have captured a murder suspect in Columbia who was wanted for a November shooting in Memphis that left a man dead.

Kevin Fennell, 34 of Memphis was arrested in Columbia on Thursday in a joint operation by Columbia Police and the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force (TRVFTF), U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Tennessee Tyreece Miller announced Friday.

According to the U.S. Marshals, The Midwest Violent Fugitive Task Force along with the Columbia Police Department located Fennell and surrounded him in a residence in Columbia. CPD SWAT team was called and arrived with an armored vehicle.

Units called Fennell out of the residence through the armored vehicle’s loudspeaker, and he surrendered without incident.

Fennell was wanted for a November shooting where he allegedly shot a man in Memphis. According to the U.S. Marshal's release, Memphis police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Springbrook Avenue on November 15, 2022.

After arriving on the scene, Memphis Fire Department paramedics pronounced one man deceased at the scene due to sustained gunshot wounds. A warrant for Fennell's arrest was issued in Shelby County the next day.

Fennell is awaiting extradition back to Shelby County, officials say.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: U.S. Marshals apprehend Memphis murder suspect in Columbia