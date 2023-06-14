U.S. Marshals apprehend suspect in Academy Street shooting

Jun. 13—A Wilkes-Barre man wanted in connection with an Academy Street shooting last month has been apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Julio Rivas, 34, was arrested and taken into custody without incident in the 10 block of Elizabeth Street in Wilkes-Barre at approximately 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to a release from U.S. Marshal William Pugh.

Rivas was wanted on charges stemming from a May 25 shooting at 127 Academy St. According to the release, one individual was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound; the victim was treated and released from the hospital.

Rivas also faces charges in connection to an incident from April 8, where police say that Rivas pulled a gun on a delivery driver dropping off groceries in the area of 46 Elizabeth Street.

A criminal complaint filed against Rivas from the shooting incident provided further details.

According to the complaint:

Around 11:21 a.m. on May 25, officers were called to the area of Academy and West River streets for what was initially called in as an "unknown disturbance." Responding officers were informed on their way to the scene that there was a gunshot victim on scene.

A shell casing was located in front of the Academy Deli at 127 Academy St., and blood on the sidewalk trailed inside of a nearby barber shop.

It was determined that the gunshot victim, identified in the police report as Osvaldo Salazar Burgos, had left the scene in a black BMW. He was initially taken to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, and then transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley as a trauma patient.

Salazar Burgos underwent surgery to remove the bullet, lodged in his right hip, and also sustained at least one known fracture, according to police.

A witness to the shooting was interviewed by Wilkes-Barre police. The witness told investigators that a male wearing a white t-shirt, grey sweatpants and a backwards Yankees hat entered Academy Deli and asked to speak to the witness outside. The witness said that he had recognized the suspect, later identified as Rivas, from being in the store in the past.

Salazar Burgos was outside the deli leaning up against a vehicle, according to the witness, and Rivas allegedly accused him of being "nosy."

Rivas allegedly pulled out a concealed firearm, and shot Salazar Burgos as he was walking into the barber shop.

The witness told investigators that they did not try to confront the suspect. They last saw him walking south on Carey Avenue toward Susquehanna Street, which was consistent with the surveillance footage viewed by police from the area.

Investigators were able to interview Salazar Burgos at Geisinger Wyoming Valley after his surgery, with the help of an audio translation service used by hospital staff.

He said that he had no idea why he had been shot, and that he had never seen the male suspect before.

Suspect allegedly pulled gun on delivery driver

In addition to the charges from the shooting, Rivas was also charged with allegedly pulling a gun on an Instacart driver delivering groceries on Elizabeth Street in April.

According to the police, the delivery driver contacted them on April 8 shortly after 10 p.m., saying that he was delivering items in the area of 46 Elizabeth St. when a neighbor came out with a gun and pointed it at him.

The victim told police that he was making a delivery at the address with his niece in the car, parking his car in front of the driveway between 46 Elizabeth St. and the neighboring address.

When he got out of the car with his niece, the victim said that a Latino male with long black hair in a ponytail, wearing a black shirt, came out of the neighboring house and started yelling at him to move his car.

When the victim told the male that he was only going to be there for a second, the male allegedly walked off his porch and toward the victim and his niece, pulling out a handgun and pointing it at them.

A search of the area on Google Maps confirmed the property where the suspect came from to be 50 Elizabeth St., and a search turned up Rivas's name as someone associated with the property.

The victim was then asked to pick out the man who pulled a gun on him from a photo lineup of suspects. The victim was able to positively identify Rivas as the suspect.

After his apprehension on Tuesday morning, Rivas was turned over to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department for processing and arraignment.

Rivas was denied bail by Magisterial District Judge Rick Cronauer on charges including aggravated assault, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and possession of a prohibited firearm. Court documents indicate that Cronauer denied bail due to Rivas being a "danger to himself and society."

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 27 at 8:15 a.m. in Luzerne County Central Court.

