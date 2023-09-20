U.S. Marshals arrest 249 Memphis fugitives in national operation

U.S. Marshals have arrested 249 fugitives from Memphis who were wanted on crimes ranging from murder to robbery as part of a three-month operation that took place in 20 cities.

The team closed 288 arrest warrants, including 30 for murder or attempted murder, 23 for sex offenses, 75 for assault, 32 for robbery and 38 for weapons charges, according to a news release. A total of 24 firearms were seized.

For two weeks during the operation, the Marshals were joined by additional law enforcement officers from the Memphis Police Department, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

More: Fewer people arrested while out on bail since reforms, Shelby County court data shows

Those arrested included Christopher Smith, arrested for first-degree murder in the June 20 shooting death of a 3-year-old child in Whitehaven. Katherine Burgess covers government and religion. She can be reached at katherine.burgess@commercialappeal.com or followed on Twitter @kathsburgess.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: U.S. Marshals arrest 249 fugitives from Memphis in Operation Northstar 3