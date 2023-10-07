U.S. Marshals arrest alleged Washington homicide accomplice near Las Vegas motel

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. Marshals Service Nevada Violent Offenders Task Force arrested a man who was an alleged accomplice in a homicide in Kennewick, Wash. last October, according to a release.

The U.S. Marshals Service Nevada Violent Offenders Task Force received information from the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force indicating Marlon Cedron Pratt Jr., 23, may have traveled to Las Vegas, the release said.

On Oct. 5, Pratt, was arrested at approximately 10:30 a.m. in the 100 block of E. Tropicana Ave. in connection to a homicide in Washington in October 2022, allegedly involved in the incident, the release stated. He is the last of six to be arrested for the homicide.

According to the release, Pratt was identified while exiting a motel room, arrested after a brief pursuit on foot, and is being held on a rendering criminal assistance 1st degree charge at the Clark County Detention Center pending extradition to Washington.

“I’m proud that we were able to remove this violent offender from our community before he hurt anyone else,” U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield said.

The homicide investigation is ongoing, and questions about the incident should be directed to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on wanted fugitives is urged to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals office, the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102, or USMS Tips.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.