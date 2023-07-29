U.S. Marshals Service arrest Buefield man on narcotics charges

Jul. 29—BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Task Force has apprehended a Bluefield man wanted on a federal indictment for distribution of fentanyl, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Friday.

Austin Lee Pannell, 26, was taken into custody at approximately 10 a.m., Thursday in the 400 block of Pinnacle Lake Road in Bluefield.

U.S. Marshals exited their vehicles when the arrived at the address and a man who saw them ran into the residence.

As U.S. Marshals approached, they observed Pannell at the front door, according to officials with the Marshals Service. Pannell quickly shut the door and attempted to block it, preventing U.S. Marshals from entering. U.S. Marshals then forced entry and apprehended Pannell.

Numerous firearms and narcotics were in plain view when U.S. Marshals made entry.

The West Virginia State Police and the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force then executed a search warrant at the residence. Investigators found and seized three firearms, 2 kilos of heroin, 1 kilo of fentanyl, 1 ounce of methamphetamine, 46 grams of marijuana and $7,077. The estimated "street value" of the narcotics was around $500,000.

Pannell had his initial appearance Friday in federal court in Charleston and is currently being housed at the South Central Regional Jail. Additional charges are expected to be filed in this case, according to Marshals officials.

The West Virginia State Police, the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of West Virginia will continue the investigation.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

