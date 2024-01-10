U.S. Marshals arrest double homicide suspect wanted in two Mansfield teens' deaths

COLUMBUS – A suspect wanted in connection to a double homicide June 8 in Mansfield of Jonathan Ash, 18, and Nathan Carroll, 18, was arrested Wednesday morning in Columbus by members of the U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team.

Mansfield police search the area of West Fourth Street around North Lake Park, where a shooting occurred June 8, 2023.

Ja'Vontae Jones, 22, was wanted by Mansfield Police Department and accused of murder.

On June 8, Mansfield police responded to a vehicle crash and gunshots in the area of West Fourth Street and North Lake Park. Both victims were found shot to death in or near the vehicle, according to the U.S. Marshals press release.

In December of last year, a warrant for Jones’ arrest was issued. The warrant was turned over to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) for investigation into where Jones may be hiding. Investigators found that Jones was possibly living in Columbus. On Wednesday, SOFAST was able to locate Jones and arrest him at a home on Alumcrest Lane.

U.S. Marshal Michael Black stated, “Our Columbus community is safer today knowing this violent fugitive is off the streets. Fugitives will not find a place to hide in Southern Ohio, they will be found, arrested and brought to justice for their crimes.”

Jones will remain in the Franklin County Jail until he can be extradited to Mansfield to face the charges against him.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott added, “Dedicated police work by the Mansfield Police Department and outstanding teamwork across the state of Ohio is what will continue to ensure justice for the community in Mansfield, as well as across the state of Ohio.”

Anyone with information concerning a wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can submit a web tip. Reward money is available, and tipsters may remain anonymous. Follow the U.S. Marshals on Twitter @USMSCleveland.

lwhitmir@gannett.com

419-521-7223

X (formerly Twitter): @LWhitmir

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Jones accused of killing Nathan Carroll, 18, Jonathan Ash, 18, on June 8