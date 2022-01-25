U.S. marshals arrest fugitive in Kittery

Jan. 25—A Saco man sought by authorities on a federal warrant for violating bail conditions has been apprehended by agents from the U.S. Marshal's Service.

Michael Rickett, 26, "had been actively trying to evade arrest since October 2021," the Marshal's Service said in a news release Monday. He had been on supervised release after being convicted of trying to sell an explosive device to an undercover agent in 2017.

He was taken into custody without incident by members of the U.S. Marshal's Service Violent Offender Task Force as he was leaving a home in Kittery. Authorities tracked Rickett down after the Maine State Police received an anonymous tip.

Rickett was sentenced in June 2019 to serve 27 months, with three years of supervised release, for possession of an unregistered destructive device or an explosive bomb, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court. Rickett met with an undercover agent in 2017 and attempted to sell him a military grade IED for $350, court records show.

Court documents indicate that the investigation into Rickett's whereabouts ended Friday.