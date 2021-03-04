U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive in Ohio wanted for child sex crimes in Sweden

Jen Balduf, Springfield News-Sun, Ohio
·1 min read

Mar. 4—A man arrested Wednesday morning in Ohio is awaiting extradition to Sweden, where he is accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Andrew G. Gonnella, 33, of Eaton, was arrested in Columbus without incident and taken to the federal courthouse in Columbus, according to a release from Deputy U.S. Marshal Daniel Tebo of the Southern District of Ohio.

He was booked Wednesday evening into the Butler County Jail in Hamilton.

Gonnella was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service because he is a fugitive from Sweden, where he faces charges of gross rape of a child and gross sexual assault of a child. The charges are connected to crimes that allegedly happened during Gonnella's travel to Sweden, Tebo stated.

The international fugitive investigation that led to Gonnella's arrest involved the Swedish government, INTERPOL, U.S. Marshal's Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST), FBI and Eaton Police Division.

U.S. Marshals SOFAST is a multi-jurisdictional task force comprised of the Dayton Police Department, Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Adult Parole Authority, West Carrollton Police Department, Springboro Police Department, Xenia Police Division, Miami County Sheriff's Office, Perry Twp. Police Department, Springfield Police Division, Clark County Sheriff's Office, Champaign County Sheriff's Office, Warren County Sheriff's Office, Shelby County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Secret Service.

