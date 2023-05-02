U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of causing, leaving scene of deadly Dayton crash

A Dayton man is in jail after being arrested by the U.S. Marshals’ Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST).

Jan Henderson, 57, was arrested Tuesday morning in the 400 block of Ethel Ave, a spokesperson for SOFAST said. Henderson was indicted Friday on failure to stop after an accident, aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular homicide.

>> Texas EquuSearch, family continue search for 7-year-old missing from Eastwood MetroPark

On the evening of November 21, 2022, Henderson was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer through a construction zone on Wayne Ave. He attempted to change lanes and ended up hitting a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox, according to a crash report.

The crash caused the Ford to hit the curb and an RTA pole.

Henderson allegedly left the scene before emergency services arrived.

Two passengers in the Ford with Henderson were taken to Miami Valley Hospital from the scene. One of them, 46-year-old Andre Young, of Dayton, died the next day, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

>> Funeral arrangements announced for Northmont senior killed in car crash

The driver of the Chevrolet was treated for minor injuries.

Henderson has since been booked in the Montgomery County Jail and is being held without bond.

“The U.S. Marshals and Dayton Police Department have a long-standing partnership on the task force. The safe capture of this fugitive is the result of the hard work done by the Dayton P.D. investigators and the collaboration with our fugitive task force. We will continue to work with and support our partners in making the community safer,” Michael D. Black, United States Marshal.