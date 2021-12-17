U.S. Marshals arrest man in connection with 2009 disappearance of Alliance-area teen

Authorities have made an arrest in the 2009 disappearance of an Alliance-area teenager.

Robert Lindsey Moore, 51, was taken into custody Friday in Alliance by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force and charged with aggravated murder and murder, the Portage County Sheriff's Office said.

Glenna Jean White, who was 17 years old when she went missing on June 2, 2009 from Smith Township in Mahoning County, has yet to be located.

According to the Portage County Sheriff's Office, Moore was the last to be seen with White and relatives claim they saw Moore an hour after White's disappearance with bloody knuckles and his body coated in mud.

Moore was convicted in 1993 of manslaughter in Stark County for the death of Virginia Lecorchick, 22, who was beaten to death. According to court records, Lecorchick's body was found by swimmers in Berlin Lake on July 10, 1993.

According to trial testimony described in Repository archives, Moore confessed he "lost it" after Lecorchick rebuffed his sexual advancements at the reservoir. The pair had gone there after meeting at Town Tavern in Alliance.

Moore was charged with murder but jurors convicted of him of the lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter, according to court records, and was sentenced to 10 to 25 years in prison.

White's case was reopened in March 2020 after Portage County Detective Ed Kennedy received a tip on the case. Kennedy secured enough evidence for an indictment.

