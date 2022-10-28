U.S. Marshals arrest man on murder charge in connection with roadside body discovery

A man was arrested Friday in connection with the murder of a woman whose body was found on the side of a northeast Leon County road last week.

Da’Vhon Young, 40, was taken to the Leon County Detention Facility, where he remains without bail on a charge of first degree premeditated murder, according to court records.

Latest: Days after woman's body found, LCSO searches for 'person of interest' in homicide case

Initial story: Leon Sheriff launches homicide investigation after woman found dead on side of road

His arrest by U.S. Marshals came days after an investigation by the LCSO Violet Crimes Unit began with the discovery of a deceased 37-year-old Georgia woman in the 1200 block of Wiley Road, according to LCSO.

LCSO did not provide any other details about the circumstances of the or cause of death

"LCSO would like to thank all our partnering agencies who assisted the Violent Crimes Unit with this investigation," read a Sheriff's Office news alert.

"This case is still an open and active investigation."

Contact Christopher Cann at ccann@tallahassee.com and follow @ChrisCannFL on Twitter.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Leon Sheriff's deputies arrest man on murder charge in connection with roadside body discovery