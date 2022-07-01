U.S. Marshals arrest man in triple shooting outside Durham nightclub

Durham police have arrested a man wanted in a triple shooting in April that left one dead and two injured.

Armani Walker, 25, of Durham, was arrested by the U.S. Marshal Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with murder, attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, police said in a news release.

Walker was jailed in the Durham County Detention Center without bail.

Officers were initially dispatched to a shooting call on Auto Drive shortly after 1:30 a.m. on April 9.

The shooting occurred outside of Luna Nightclub, a popular Latin dance club. near the University Hill shopping center and apartment complex on University Drive.

Daniel Slack, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting did not appear to have been random, police said.

It was the first of two deadly triple shootings that Saturday in Durham — police responded to a shooting on West Woodcroft Parkway, that also left one dead and two injured. Tylen Wesley Baldwin, 21, died after being shot, The News & Observer previously reported.

There were 23 homicides with firearms in Durham this year as of June 25, according to the police department’s website.

That’s up from 21 homicides and 14 homicides by the same dates the previous two years.

Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews told the City Council in May that police had solved only one homicide in the first three months of 2022.

