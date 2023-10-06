U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted in York City homicide in Lebanon: police

York City Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Jesus Cintron-Molina earlier this week.

Freddie Reyes-Luna, 29, of the York area, was arrested in Lebanon by the U.S. Marshals, Captain Daniel Lentz said Friday morning.

Court records show he was arrested this morning, and he is being charged with criminal homicide.

He has a preliminary arraignment scheduled for this morning, according to court records.

No further details were immediately available.

Homicide victim died of multiple gunshot wounds: coroner

Cintron-Molina of the 600 block of West College Avenue in York died of multiple gunshot wounds after being shot in the 400 block of West Market Street on Tuesday evening.

Officers found the wounded man, who was taken to WellSpan York Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced deceased at 8:04 p.m., the coroner's office said.

This is the 14th homicide in York County this year, the coroner's office said. It is the fifth homicide in the city.

