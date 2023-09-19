U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for Mississippi casino shooting
A man wanted for a shooting that injured four people at a Mississippi casino was arrested by U.S. Marshals Tuesday afternoon.
A man wanted for a shooting that injured four people at a Mississippi casino was arrested by U.S. Marshals Tuesday afternoon.
Dan Titus examines the loaded shooting guard position, breaking things down into tiers to help you prep ahead of drafts.
President Biden reiterated travel warnings to U.S. citizens on Monday after the release of five American prisoners from Iran.
"What is the female version of the Roman Empire? What is something random that we all think about on a very regular basis that is female-specific?" The post What is the female equivalent to the now-viral question ‘How often do men think about the Roman Empire’? appeared first on In The Know.
The goal secured a critical Group Stage point for Lazio and put Provedel on a very short list in the Champions League history book.
The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the personal benefits that Tesla may have provided its CEO Elon Musk since 2017 as part of a criminal probe that is also looking into the use of company funds to build a proposed glass house. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York has also requested information about transactions between Tesla and other entities connected to Musk, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal that cites people familiar with the matter.
Shohei Ohtani will be only a hitter in 2024, like he was in 2019.
Aston Martin Valkyrie could fulfill its destiny as a WEC Hypercar in 2025. Aston Martin is reportedly in talks with the U.S.-based Heart of Racing team.
White and Seacrest will work together following the new season, which is Pat Sajak's last. All your news as the "Wheel" turns.
Why are many fish oil supplements going bad, and how can you tell? Here's what experts say.
Satellites depend on radio frequency spectrum to communicate with each other and with ground stations on Earth, but spectrum is a finite resource that’s prone to interference -- an issue that’s only gotten worse as more satellites are launched into orbit. Satellite operators have become increasingly concerned that growing numbers of spacecraft over the same region of Earth, using the same portion of the spectrum (called a frequency band), will generate more signal interference. To reduce this risk, operators typically coordinate with one another and enter into agreements to ensure interference is limited.
Grocery inflation and margin expansion are two top concerns for Instacart.
Instacart's performance could be an indicator of the strength of the IPO market.
Amazon's No. 1 bestseller is also known for giving skin a healthy glow.
If you’re considering opening a high-yield savings account, here's how to find the best savings account interest rates.
There are plenty of sticking points as congressional leaders meet to address name, image and likeness in college sports.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
The Pennsylvania senator's recent public appearances have revived an old right-wing claim.
Redwood Materials said Tuesday it acquired lithium-ion battery recycler Redux Recycling, a purchase meant to accelerate U.S. company's expansion into Europe. This is Redwood's second acquisition since former Tesla co-founder and CTO JB Straubel founded the battery materials and recycling startup in 2017. Last year, Redwood acquired a small UK recycling technology company.
For the 2024 model year, the choices for the gasoline-powered CX-30 are many and varied, with eight trims ranging from $26,370 to $38,175 with destination
It's almost impossible to find high-quality cashmere on sale! Right now, though, at Nordstrom Rack, get 100% cashmere sweaters for up to 72% off.