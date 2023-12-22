U.S. Marshals find, arrest Mon County attempted murder suspect in Fairmont

Dec. 21—A Kingwood man who was wanted for attempted murder in Monongalia County has been arrested in Fairmont by the U.S. Marshals Service, with assistance from the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Tre Tramal Waddy, 38, was arrested Wednesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. at a residence on Harlee Street in Fairmont, according to a press release from the Marshals Service.

Waddy was wanted by the Mon-Metro Drug Task Force in Monongalia County for attempted murder following a June 10 incident at Cowgirlz Lounge on Earl L. Core Road in Dellslow.

According to criminal complaints, the June incident allegedly began with Morgantown Police investigating a domestic incident on Van Voorhis Road.

At that time, MPD officials told The Dominion Post the parties involved in the dispute left in two different vehicles and began traveling toward Dellslow. It was reported that shots were exchanged at two locations in the Sabraton area, but the exact locations could not be confirmed.

Both vehicles arrived at Cowgirlz Lounge, where police alleged more shots were fired between Waddy and another man.

No one was injured during the shooting, but three individuals — Mike Sherriff Scott, 44, Phineas Chaplin, 40, and Rachelle Gaston, 38 — were already targets of a Mon Metro Drug Task Force investigation and were arrested in relation to those crimes.

According to criminal complaints, the task force had previously worked with a confidential informant who, at law enforcement direction, purchased methamphetamine and fentanyl from at least one of the trio on four separate occasions between Sept. 20, 2022, to April 5, 2023. All four of the controlled buys occurred at CowGirlz Lounge.

Charges against Scott, Chaplin and Gaston in Monongalia County were eventually dismissed after federal charges for the alleged drug crimes were brought against all three in an 11-count indictment on Nov. 7.

Scott and Chaplin are still in custody at North Central Regional Jail. Gaston was released after posting bond. They are currently scheduled for trial on Jan. 22.

A warrant for Waddy's arrest was issued Nov. 9 and the Mon Metro Drug Task Force requested assistance in locating Waddy shortly after the warrant was issued.

Following the request for assistance, Deputy U.S. Marshals immediately began searching for Waddy, said Terry Moore, supervisory deputy U.S. marshal.

According to Moore, during attempts to find Waddy, investigators learned he was believed to be staying at the residence on Harlee Street.

Moore said prior to the arrest, deputies conducted surveillance of the home and positively identified Waddy at the residence.

Officers surrounded the home and ordered Waddy to surrender over a loudspeaker, Moore said.

Waddy allegedly first attempted to run out of the rear of the residence but was encountered by perimeter officers and retreated back inside. He would eventually leave the home and surrender without further incident, Moore said.

Court records state following Moore's arrest, a search warrant was obtained for the residence.

Fentanyl, both bulk and individually packaged, was found inside as well as various drug-related paraphernalia, including U.S. currency and two 9mm handguns, one of which was confirmed stolen.

Waddy was arraigned before a Marion County Magistrate and is currently in custody at North Central Regional Jail.

In Marion County, Waddy is charged with conspiracy to deliver fentanyl and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.

For the June incident in Monongalia County, Waddy is charged with attempted first-and second-degree murder and attempt to commit a felony.

According to the West Virginia Division of Corrections, total bond for all charges is $750, 000.