U.S. Marshals arrest murder suspect in Algoma homicide

At 6 p.m. this evening (Wed. May 18) Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said that U.S. Marshals have arrested a murder suspect who was being sought in connection with the shooting death of an Algoma man on April 27, 2022.

Sheriff Mask said that U.S. Marshals arrested suspect Joseph Bean, 26, of Houlka, without incident late this afternoon at a residence in Chickasaw County.

Sheriff Mask said that Bean is a suspect in the April 27 shooting death of Algoma resident Anteo Foote.

Foote, 46, was shot and killed at a rental mobile home located at 1152 Algoma Road. Pontotoc County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the scene at 1:38 a.m. that morning after receiving a 911 call. Foote's body was discovered in the bathroom, authorities said.

Bean's arrest was made approximately 48 hours after authorities posted a $1,000 reward Monday night (May 16) for information on his whereabouts on Crime Stoppers.

Sheriff Mask said that his deputies, U.S. Marshals and officers with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation have been searching for Bean for almost three weeks.

Mask did not say if a tip helped officers find Bean.

On Saturday night (May 14) officers had discovered a car that Bean used to flee the shooting scene abandoned on Robbs Road.

Sheriff Mask said that Bean was already out of jail on bond on an aggravated domestic violence charge.

"We will question the suspect tomorrow and get statements but I'm not sure right now when we would make an initial appearance before a judge," Mask said this evening when he announced Bean's arrest.

Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said a reward is being offered for information leading to the whereabouts of murder suspect Joseph Bean, 26, who is wanted in connection with the April 27 shooting death of Algoma resident Anteo Foote.

Bean is described as being 5 feet six inches tall, approximately 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, last known to have dreadlocks. He has tattoos on both shoulders, "Keith" on one shoulder and a cross on the other. Authorities said his last known address was County Road 308 Houlka.

Foote, 46, was shot and killed at a rental mobile home located at 1152 Algoma Road. Pontotoc County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the scene at 1:38 a.m. that morning after receiving a 911 call. Foote's body was discovered in the bathroom, authorities said.

Sheriff Mask said that an affidavit has been issued for Joseph Bean's arrest. Authorities have been searching for Bean for almost three weeks, Mask said.

"We found the car that Bean used to flee the scene that night on Saturday (May 14) on Robbs Road," Mask said. "Bean is already out on bond in connection with an aggravated domestic violence charge."

Sheriff Mask said that anyone with info on Bean's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-8477 or the Pontotoc County Jail at 662-489-3111 during the day.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for a tip that leads to an arrest. Officials said that Bean should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be confronted.

