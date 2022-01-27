U.S. Marshals arrest Oklahoma fugitive sex offender in Alabama after 14 years

Jessie Christopher Smith, Oklahoman
·1 min read
U.S. Marshals prepare to enter a building in this public domain photo from 2015.
U.S. Marshals in Alabama on Wednesday arrested an Oklahoma sex offender who'd been on the run for 14 years.

David Warren Toyekoyah, 49, had been wanted since 2008 for failing to register as a sex offender in Caddo County, and for violating the terms of his probation in Seminole and Pottawatomie counties after 2006 felony convictions of enticing a minor and first-degree rape.

Court documents show Toyekoyah, who is from Carnegie, failed to appear in court in 2008 and had not appeared since.

U.S. Marshals in the Western District of Oklahoma said they received a request from local law enforcement in 2012 to help find and arrest Toyekoyah, who investigators believed was hiding in Alabama.

After a multi-state collaboration between federal and local law enforcement agencies, Toyekoyah was located in Fackler, Alabama, earlier this month and arrested Wednesday.

"It is always significant when a fugitive is located and apprehended after being on the run for so many years," Johnny Kuhlman, U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Oklahoma, said in a statement. "The collaborative effort of many components of the U.S. Marshals Service made this possible."

The arrest was made by members of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force of the U.S. Marshals Service, as well as the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said they plan to investigate further complaints against Toyekoyah, including additional potential violations related to the national sex offender registry.

