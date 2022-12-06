U.S. Marshals arrest suspect three weeks after shooting at Perry Housing Authority

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested a suspect who was wanted in connection to a November shooting at the Perry Housing Authority.

Suspect Thomas Parrish was arrested without incident Sunday.

The Perry Police Department obtained warrants for Parrish’s arrest last month after he was identified as the suspect in a November shooting at the Perry Housing Authority.

On Nov. 12 at around 1:25 a.m., Perry Police Department officers were dispatched to an aggravated assault incident at 822 Perimeter Road.

Patrol officers found a victim with a single gunshot wound in their lower abdomen. The officers rendered aid until EMS took the victim to a Macon hospital where they underwent surgery.

Perry Police Department investigators later identified Parrish as a suspect and requested help from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force to locate Parrish.

Parrish is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and reckless conduct.