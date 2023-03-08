U.S. Marshals arrest two men connected to 2021 Akron murder

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force located and arrested two men Wednesday who were wanted by the Akron Police Department in connection to a July 2021 murder. According to a press release, Desean Williamson, 23, was wanted for murder while Teion Thompson, 21, was wanted for complicity to commit murder and obstructing justice.

Gage Zirke, 20, was found shot to death in the driver's seat of his car after it crashed into a tree near the 2300 block of 11th street in Akron on July 25, 2021. According to police, a gunshot wound to the torso was the cause of death. Thompson and Williamson were involved in a verbal altercation with the deceased and were alleged to be responsible for Zirke's death.

"Diligent investigative work by the Akron Police Department identified these two suspects who were wanted for an offense that happened almost 2 years ago. Our team successfully arrested both suspects within minutes of one another today,” said U.S. Marshall Pete Elliott in a release.

Williamson was arrested at an address near the 800 block of Winnefeld Way in Akron. Thompson was found and detained near the 1100 block of Eddy Road in Cleveland.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: U.S. Marshals arrest men connected to 2021 Akron murder of Gage Zirke