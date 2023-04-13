U.S. Marshals arrest woman in Charlotte accused of shooting and killing Durham man

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested a woman Wednesday who Durham police say may have killed a man in East Durham this winter.

The Marshals’ Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Nicole Shaneece Greene, 48, in Charlotte, and she was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the Durham Police Department.

Greene is accused of shooting 38-year-old Gregory Newsome, who was found wounded by a gun on Feb. 5 near the intersection of Fay and Juniper streets. He died at a hospital.

Durham police previously shared an image of Greene with the public to ask for help finding her.

Both the suspect and the victim are from Durham, and police say the shooting was not random.

Greene is currently jailed without bail.

As of April, Durham police have made arrests in over three-quarters — or 77% — of all homicides in Durham this year, according to figures requested by The News & Observer.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Investigator J. Kellar at 919-560-4440 ext. 29306 or to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves