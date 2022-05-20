U.S. Marshals arrest York man in 2021 shooting death of Selvin McEwan

U.S. Marshals have arrested a York man in the shooting death of Sevlin McEwan in 2021, according to a news release.

Christian Galarza-Rodriguez, 37, of the 300 block of East Cottage Place, has been charged with criminal homicide, prohibited possession of a firearm and recklessly endangering another person. He is being held in York County Prison without bail.

Police had been looking for Galarza-Rodriguez but were unable to find him, the news release states. The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force was asked to help apprehend him, and the team arrested him May 16 in York.

The fatal shooting happened on Oct. 3, 2021, in the 200 block of East Poplar Street.

York City Police were called to a residence for a report of a domestic disturbance, but while en route, officers were informed that a shooting had occurred, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Police found McEwan with gunshot wounds to his chest and torso. He was taken to York Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A woman told police that she had called for help because McEwan had physically assaulted her. She suffered facial fractures and injuries that required medical treatment, police said.

Several people arrived at the residence during the incident. One of them was Galarza-Rodriguez, who pulled a knife while a witness was speaking with McEwan, trying to get him to leave, according to police. McEwan responded by pulling out two knives.

The witness was able to calm down the situation and took the knife from Galarza-Rodriguez, the affidavit states.

McEwan gathered some belongings to leave the house until things settled down, the affidavit states. That's when they heard the racking of a firearm. The witness saw Galarza-Rodriguez at the bottom of the stairs with a gun at his side.

"McEwan then produced two knives in what they believed to be in defense and walked onto the stairs and asked Galarza-Rodriguez if he was going to shoot him now," the affidavit states. "This is when Galarza-Rodriguez did shoot McEwan multiple times."

Two people were standing directly behind McEwan at the time, police said. They were in danger of being shot.

Police recovered five spent shell casings at the bottom of the stairway, the affidavit states.

Galarza-Rodriguez was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of a felony drug conviction in 2012, the affidavit states.

