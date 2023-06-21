U.S. Marshals Service arrests more than 300 in Corpus Christi operation

On Friday, the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitives Task Force concluded Operation Triple Beam 2023 Corpus Christi, a two-month operation involving 12 local, state and federal agencies that focused on violent fugitives, illegal firearms, narcotics and currency.

A total of 363 people were arrested during the operation and nearly 500 cases were closed. The operation resulted in the seizure of nearly $110,000, more than 80 illegal firearms, 95 grams of cocaine, 7 grams of heroin, 14 pounds of marijuana, 361 grams of methamphetamine and 1,548 units of other narcotics, according to the news release.

Agencies that participated in the operation are: the Corpus Christi Police Department; the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Texas Department of Public Safety; the Texas Department of Criminal Justice; the sheriffs of Nueces, Aransas and Jim Wells counties; the Customs and Border Protection Ground Team Air Coordinator Unit; Border Patrol; and Homeland Security Enforcement and Removal Operations.

"There is no place for criminal conduct in our communities especially violent predators," U.S. Marshal T Michael O’Connor, head of the U.S. Marshals Southern District of Texas, said in the release. "I prefer proactive law enforcement by being predictably unpredictable. Justice is coming.”

