U.S. Marshals Service arrests Sanford man on sex assault charge

Jan. 4—Officers from the U.S. Marshals Service and Sanford police arrested a Sanford man Tuesday on charges of gross sexual assault.

Cody Poole, 27, of Sanford was taken into custody without incident on a warrant issued by the Sanford Police Department on Friday.

Poole is a registered sex offender and was on probation for an aggravated assault conviction, according to a release issued by Ryan Guay, a senior inspector for the U.S. Marshals Service.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force were assisted in their apprehension of Poole by Sanford police.