U.S. Marshals, assisted by Palatka Police detective, arrest murder suspect after 20-day search

After a 20-day search for a Palatka man suspected of murder, the Palatka Police Department announced they have made an arrest.

Early Friday morning, Patlatka police detective Juston Hale, assigned to the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Taskforce, assisted the Marshal’s in locating 17-year-old Edarian Price out of state. Price was taken into custody, without incident, in New Jersey. He was arrested for 1st-degree premeditated murder.

Action News Jax first broke this story on Apr. 7 when Price was named as the suspect in the shooting death of Jermarien T. Edwards in Paltaka.

According to police, the shooting occurred on Thur., Apr. 7, at around 7:17 p.m. at a home located around 700 N. 16th St. Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene.

Palatka police said Price will now be extradited back to Putnam County.

Chief Jason L. Shaw thanked the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Taskforce and the State Attorney’s Homicide Investigative team for their assistance in the investigation.

