U.S. Marshals capture Oregon prison escapee with Snohomish County ties

A 38-year-old fugitive who escaped from an Oregon federal prison camp and has ties to the Snohomish County was caught in Nevada, according to U.S. Marshals.

Andrew Cain Kristovich was captured in Carson City after 40 deputies and marshals surrounded a property where he was hiding.

Investigators said they found an AR-15 style rifle where he was first spotted.

Kristovich escaped on April 25 from FCI Sheridan and then traveled to an associate’s house in Clark County, Washington, where he allegedly assaulted and raped the woman before fleeing with her debit card, cellphone and car.

Kristovich was previously rounded up in a multi-state, international drug trafficking operation in 2018.

