U.S. Marshals capture suspect in 2021 Panama City lounge murder

CALLAWAY — Lawmen have arrested a suspect wanted for allegedly shooting and killing one person at a Panama City lounge in September.

U.S. Marshals arrested Deerik Marquis Bell in Callaway on Monday, a Panama City Police Department press release states. Bell has been wanted for the murder of Tracy L. Eckman, 55, at a lounge in the 1600 block of W. 15th Street.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 4, Bell allegedly became involved in a dispute that ended up at the lounge. The dispute turned physical and Bell allegedly produced a handgun and discharged it inside the lounge.

Eckman, a patron in the lounge who was not involved in the altercation, was struck by the gunfire. Despite efforts by citizens and EMS, Eckman died at a local hospital, the release states.

PCPD ask anyone with information in this case is asked to call the department at 850- 872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

