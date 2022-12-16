Clay deputies exchange fire with man while they were taking him into custody, undersheriff says

A man suspected in a shooting earlier this week fired at deputies Friday morning in Green Cove Springs while they were trying to take him into custody.

Green Cove Springs Police Department Chief Guzman said they initially responded to a shooting on Tuesday morning on Calico Jack Way. They found a man was shot in the arm by another man.

Police were unable to find the man suspected in the shooting, so Guzman said GCSPD reached out to the U.S. Marshal’s Service, which took over the case and asked the Clay County Sheriff’s Office for assistance.

Clay County Undersheriff Ron Lendvay said undercover deputies were doing surveillance Friday morning at Joey Drive and West Street in the search for the suspect, who investigators identified as 24-year-old Quinton Simmons.

Deputies saw Simmons leave on a bike. He realized he was being followed and began shooting at deputies and ran down North Street while firing at police vehicles.

One deputy returned fire and Simmons was taken into custody.

No one was hurt in the shooting, Lendvay said.

Investigators are processing the crime scene and doing assessment damage.

Lendvay said if your property was hit by gunfire, call 904-264-6512.

