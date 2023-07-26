U.S. Marshals go door-to-door to check where sex offenders are living

From door to door, one address to the next, officers are fanning out and looking for sex offenders.

Over the last two days, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Service, and other agencies have been making sure the county’s 388 registered sex offenders are actually living where they say they are.

Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz got to ride with the Marshals on Wednesday as they helped the sheriff’s office check up on the sex offenders.

“We are doing this to make sure the citizens of Cleveland County know they are safe, and we are doing everything to make sure they continue to be safe,” said Chief Deputy Durwin Briscoe with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

Bradley Ledford was born and raised in Cleveland County, and now he’s a deputy.

“Alright we got four of them,” Ledford said during one check.

Ledford told Goetz that these checks are crucial to protecting the community.

“We know exactly where they are, and we can inform people where they should be careful visiting or not visiting at all,” Ledford said.

At each stop, officers confirm the offender hasn’t changed their appearance and has the correct car and address listed.

Ledford says that’s in order to make sure they haven’t moved close to a school, or day care, or somewhere they’re not supposed to be.

Operations like this take place throughout the year. With convictions ranging from child sex crimes to sexual assault and kidnapping, the officers say it’s critical that they know where the offenders are.

“You live here with anybody else?” a deputy asked one offender. “Alright well, I appreciate your time, have a good one.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Marshals Office says they’ve checked on 384 registered sex offenders in Cleveland County and verified their addresses. Four hadn’t been verified yet.

Twelve people are facing charges for failing to update their addresses, and seven sex offenders face probation violations.

