U.S. Marshals are in Evansville investigating escaped Alabama inmate case. Here's why

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The investigation into an escaped Alabama inmate and the corrections officer thought to have assisted him has made its way to Evansville.

The U.S. Marshals Service confirmed Monday it is investigating an abandoned vehicle in Evansville that is potentially linked to the case.

The disappearance of former corrections officer Vicky White, 56, and escaped inmate Casey White, 38, has drawn national headlines ever since news first broke that the pair vanished on April 28. Police say the two are not family members.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton previously disclosed the inmate and corrections officer had a "special relationship" spanning two years. Vicky White provided Casey White with extra food and privileges, police said.

Last week, authorities issued an arrest warrant for Vicky White. Singleton said the former corrections officer "participated" in Casey White's escape.

Surveillance footage released by authorities on May 3 showed Casey White, who was donning shackles and handcuffs, being escorted by Vicky White out of the Lauderdale County Detention Center and into her patrol vehicle.

Singleton said Vicky White was escorting the inmate to a courthouse appointment that didn't actually exist.

Casey White was serving a 75-year prison sentence for kidnapping and attempted murder charges when he escaped. While in custody, he also confessed to a 2015 killing.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Casey White and a $5,000 reward for the capture of Vicky White.

