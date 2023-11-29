U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrests man in Pringle wanted in NY shooting

Nov. 29—PRINGLE — U.S. Marshal William Pugh on Tuesday announced that the U.S. Marshals Service Middle District of Pennsylvania (USMS) Fugitive Task Force arrested a man in Pringle on Wednesday, Nov. 15, who was wanted for attempted murder.

Miguel Angel Valencia, 30, was wanted by the Geneva, N.Y. Police Department after he allegedly shot and tried to kill another man inside a convenience store in Geneva earlier this month.

After attempts to find Valencia were unsuccessful, the U.S. Marshals Service was requested to assist in his apprehension.

On Wednesday, Nov. 15, members of the USMS task force located and arrested Valencia at a home on the initial block of Valley View Drive without incident.

Valencia was turned over to local authorities to await extradition and has since been extradited back to New York and is currently being held at the Ontario County Jail.

The USMS Middle Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force comprises 22 state, county, and local police agencies, including the Pennsylvania State Police, the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole, the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, the Kingston Police Department, the Bradford County Sheriff's Office, and the Scranton Police Department — all of whom participated in this investigation.