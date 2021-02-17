U.S. Marshals help Durham police catch fugitive wanted in 2020 killing

Ashad Hajela

Durham police arrested a suspect in a 2020 homicide Tuesday with the help of a U.S. Marshal’s Service fugitive task force.

Anthony Jerome Jackson Jr., 23, is accused of murdering Johnathon Christopher Miller III, also 23, on Ridgeway Avenue on Oct. 15 2020.

Miller was found on Otis Street suffering from a gunshot wound. He died of his injuries at the hospital.

Jackson is being held at the Durham County jail without bail.

Jackson’s arrest was one of two arrests of homicide suspects announced Wednesday.

Police also arrested Dominique Lamont Arrington, 32, of Durham, who is accused of murder in the Tuesday shooting of Katherine Bruno, 34, on Huron Street. He too is being held at the jail without bail.

As of Feb. 6, there had been five criminal homicides in Durham this year, according to the Durham Police Department’s website..

Last year there were 37 homicides in Durham, one fewer than the year before, according to the website.

