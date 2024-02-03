U.S. Marshals help track down, arrest suspect connected to brazen mid-day dog theft in DTLA

Authorities have announced that a suspect has been arrested in connection with the theft of a French Bulldog from a woman in downtown Los Angeles.

Not much information was released surrounding the circumstances of the arrest, but photos posted to social media by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Gang and Narcotics Division on Saturday morning show a man and a woman in handcuffs.

“The U.S. Marshals Service worked through the night to locate and arrest the suspect wanted for this crime,” the Gang and Narcotics Division said on X, formerly Twitter.

Gunfire reportedly erupts at vandalized skyscraper in downtown Los Angeles

The original theft occurred on Jan. 18 around 2:30 p.m. at the Whole Foods located on Grand Avenue and 8th Street when Ali Zacharias had her dog Onyx stolen from her while she was eating lunch outside the grocery store.

A female suspect had walked towards Zacarias and Onyx before abruptly grabbing the pooch from underneath Zacharias’ chair and walking away.

Immediately after, Zacharias ran after the thief towards the getaway vehicle waiting for her, but the suspect – accompanied by three others in the vehicle – pushed her away and locked the car doors.

Video captured a woman clinging to the hood of a speeding car as thieves stole her French bulldog puppy in downtown Los Angeles on Jan. 18, 2024. (@harrisonjamesmusic)

Video captured a woman clinging to the hood of a speeding car as thieves stole her French bulldog puppy in downtown Los Angeles on Jan. 18, 2024. (@harrisonjamesmusic)

Onyx, a black merle French bulldog, was stolen by thieves in downtown L.A. on Jan. 18, 2024. (Ali Zacharias)

Video captured by a witness shows the frantic moments Zacharias steps in front of the car while screaming for help, and before she knew it, the car was driven into her, causing her to fall onto the hood.

Burglary suspect arrested following pursuit, standoff in Torrance

The suspects continued driving down several blocks before making a sharp turn that threw Zacharias to the ground; she was not badly injured.

Onyx’s whereabouts are still unknown, authorities confirmed. Anyone with information is urged to contact the LAPD.

Luis Zuñiga contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.