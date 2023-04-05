U.S. Marshals on the hunt for fugitive in Montgomery

The U.S. Marshals are searching for Jubry Bledson, who they accuse of breaking his parole by committing robbery in the first degree, according to a news release from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

Bledson, 34, is 6 feet tall and weighs 190 pounds. The United States Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Task Force is looking for him.

The news release describes Bledson as having a substance abuse problem and a history of violence. People report that Bledson is often in the areas of Oak Street, Bragg Street and Rosa L. Parks Avenue in Montgomery.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and capture of Bledson. The organization encourages anyone with information to call the police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line 334-215-STOP.

