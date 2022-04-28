U.S. marshals, Idaho task force make arrests after weeklong search for Boise fugitives

After a weeklong search, more than a dozen officers from five law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Service, were in Southwest Boise on Thursday to arrest two people on outstanding felony warrants, and did so after the suspects hid in a Boise home.

The Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force, which is made up of federal, state, and local law enforcement, spent significant time searching for the pair before finding them in a home near the corner of W. Overland and S. Cloverdale roads.

“We have been trying to locate them and arrest them all week,” Boise Police Officer Ryan Thueson told the Idaho Statesman at the scene. “We tracked them to this residence and confirmed they were here.”

In addition to the U.S. marshals, officers from Boise, Meridian and Garden City police departments, as well as the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, participated in the search and arrest.

Law enforcement began surveillance on the home and started putting a plan in place at 8 a.m. Thursday, police said. They initiated the arrest at around 1 p.m., but the suspects went into hiding. Officers with riot shields used bullhorns during an hourlong search to try to find the two suspects.

“It took awhile because we coordinated and made sure we were able to do it safely for them and for us,” Thueson said.

Neither suspect physically resisted and no one was injured during the arrests, according to Thueson.

The arrest was led by the Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force because of the nature of the crimes. The suspects had felony warrants for attempted robbery and burglary, and one had an aggravated assault charge as well. The crimes were committed in Boise, police said.