U.S. Marshals involved in shooting in Northeast Albuquerque

Jun. 28—DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

Agents with the U.S. Marshals Service were involved in a shooting on Montgomery and San Mateo NE Monday night.

Jim Glisson, a spokesman for the agency, said he could not provide any details about what led to the shooting or say what condition the person who was shot is in. However, a source confirmed to the Journal that the person has died.

"I am not aware of any civilians or law enforcement being injured," Glisson said.

He said the Multi Agency Task Force, led by the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office, will investigate the incident.